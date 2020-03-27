You are the owner of this article.
One man hospitalized after report of shots fired near New Haven
Police presence on Hwy. 9

Police responded to a report that shots had been fired at the 3800 block of Highway 9 in New Haven at 2:50 p.m. on Thursday March 26.

A New Haven area man was taken to the hospital for observation after reporting hearing gun shots on Thursday, according to the Mitchell County Sheriff's Department.

Police responded to a report that shots had been fired at the 3800 block of Highway 9 in New Haven at 2:50 p.m.

It was reported that 2-3 shots had been fired. The Iowa State Patrol, the sheriff's office, and the special operations team from Mason City responded. 

When authorities entered the home, no suspects were found and the house was empty.

The complainant was taken to the hospital for observation. 

