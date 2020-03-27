One man hospitalized after report of shots fired near New Haven

A New Haven area man was taken to the hospital for observation after reporting hearing gun shots on Thursday, according to the Mitchell County Sheriff's Department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police responded to a report that shots had been fired at the 3800 block of Highway 9 in New Haven at 2:50 p.m.

It was reported that 2-3 shots had been fired. The Iowa State Patrol, the sheriff's office, and the special operations team from Mason City responded.

When authorities entered the home, no suspects were found and the house was empty.

The complainant was taken to the hospital for observation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.