NCICDA Honor Choir

The seventh and eighth graders, from Osage Middle School, who participated in the NCICDA  honor choir.  (front row, from left) Kylie Boge, Ian Schwarting, Henry Mauser, Darren Adams and Tristan Mork. (back row) Izabella Henaman, Brooklyn Brock, Landon Christensen and Logan Mitchell.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A total of nine seventh and eighth grade middle school students from Osage Middle School were nominated and selected to participate in the NCICDA honor choir.

The North Central District of the Iowa Choral Directors Association sponsors an Honor Choir Festival, for which singers of high musical ability are chosen.

The following students, under the direction of Wendy Thorson, represented Osage Schools at this Vocal Festival on Monday, Nov. 4 at the NIACC campus, Kylie Boge, Ian Schwarting, Henry Mauser, Darren Adams, Tristan Mork, Izabella Henaman, Brooklyn Brock, Landon Christensen and Logan Mitchell.

