OmniTel Communication awards grants to local organizations

OmniTel Communications invites public and private non-profit organizations to submit applications for funding to help with specific projects and events in your community. Greatest consideration is given to the projects and events that benefit the most people. All applications are reviewed at the first board meeting of each quarter. Completed applications may be submitted at anytime during the year. Civic organizations may request up to $1,000, non-civic related organizations may request up to $500, school activities and summer youth programs may request up to $250.