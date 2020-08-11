OmniTel Communication awards grants to local organizations

The Board of Directors of OmniTel Communications have awarded grants to the following organizations:
Riceville Food Pantry, Riceville Activity Center, Riceville Youth Athletic Program, SOAR-Schools out at Rockford, City of St Ansgar, St Ansgar Rescue, St Ansgar Fire Dept, Nora Springs Park and Recreation Board, St Charles Old Settlers and St Charles Old Settlers 5K.
The next grants will be awarded in October. Grant applications can be found at www.omnitel.biz.
OmniTel Communications invites public and private non-profit organizations to submit applications for funding to help with specific projects and events in your community. Greatest consideration is given to the projects and events that benefit the most people. All applications are reviewed at the first board meeting of each quarter. Completed applications may be submitted at anytime during the year. Civic organizations may request up to $1,000, non-civic related organizations may request up to $500, school activities and summer youth programs may request up to $250.
