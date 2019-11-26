The Osage High School National Honor Society chapter inducted 1 senior and 19 juniors into its ranks, as prospective members, on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and recognized 19 current members as fully invested.
The 2019-2020 NHS officers are Ryan Adams president; Chase Halbach, vice president; Makayla Mostek, secretary; and Ty Creger, treasurer. Advisors for the Osage High School National Honor Society are Mr. Tim Hejhal and Mr. Chris Kyhl.
Prospective members honored were senior, Rafe Miller; juniors, Ellie Bobinet, Ainsley Dodd, Megan Henson, Danielle Johnson, Alexis Jones, Paige Kisley, Hannah Koch, Emily Maliszewski, Logan Martin, Mary Miller, Keaton Muller, Kyleigh Nerland, Benjamin Popp, Abbigayle Rodemaker, Victoria Schwarting, Katerina Smith, Andrew Thyer, Makaya Tucke and Gwen Voaklander.
Current members now fully invested are Ryan Adams, Sidney Brandau, Melanie Bye, Ty Creger, Zach Duren, Makayla Eagen, Chase Halbach, Clarissa Huisman, Jenna Joens, Mia Knudsen, Thor Maakestad, Makayla Mostek, Erica Naastrom, Matthew Olson, Andrew Schneider, Elizabeth Schwamman, Joseph Sullivan, Zach Williams and Zoe Wynohrad.
