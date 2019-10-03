Limestone Brewers will be celebrating Octoberfest from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, including live Polka music starting at 7 p.m. on their truck-bed stage in the large back room.
People are encouraged to bring their own beer stein to add to the festivities. There will be separate "beer stein holding contests" for men and women starting around 5 p.m.
In addition, there will bratwurst and sauerkraut prepared by S&S Locker and bean bag games, along with the newest feature at Limestone Brewers - axe throwing.
This is a growing sport soon to be available regularly here in Mitchell County at Limestone Brewers. There will be league tournaments which will follow the World Axe Throwing League rules and guidelines.
