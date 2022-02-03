 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NRCS accepting conservation incentive contracts

  • 0

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications for Conservation Incentive Contracts, a new program that provides conservation practice payments upon practice certification.

Middens

Through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Incentive Contracts will address at least one of three priority resource concerns: soil quality limitations; field sediment, nutrient and pathogen loss; or livestock production limitations.

NRCS accepts applications for EQIP year-round, however Iowa producers and landowners should apply by Feb. 25 to be considered for fiscal year 2022 funding. To apply, contact the local USDA Service Center.

Eligible practices in Iowa will target climate smart agriculture with conservation practices that support soil health improvement and regenerative grazing.

Conservation Incentive Contracts offer producers annual incentive payments to implement management practices as well as conservation evaluation and monitoring activities to help manage, maintain, and improve priority natural resource concerns and build on existing conservation efforts.

People are also reading…

Conservation incentive contracts:

• Require producers to address at least one priority resource concern during a five-year contract period.

• Have a $200,000 payment limitation for the life of the 2018 Farm Bill, which expires in 2023.

Conservation incentive contracts have two payment types:

Annual payments: Management practices that will serve as annual payments paid as soon as practicable after Oct. 1 of each fiscal year. Eligible management practices in Iowa include: conservation crop rotation, no-till, cover crops, forage harvest management, prescribed grazing, drainage water management, nutrient management, annual forages for grazing systems, soil health testing, soil and source testing for nutrient management, and carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas mitigation assessment.

The second payment type are implementation payments: supporting practices contracted will be paid after certification of the practice.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNI honors local students

UNI honors local students

The University of Northern Iowa recently named several local students to the Fall of 2021 semester dean’s list. As well, several local student…

Osage School District adopts new COVID-19 plan

Osage School District adopts new COVID-19 plan

Tara Henry touts benefits of student success program. Osage Community School District adopts a new return to learn plan requiring students with COVID-19 to stay home from school for five days. Mike Kennedy is named the next high school principal.

NIACC honors local students

NIACC honors local students

North Iowa Area Community College recently named several local students to the Fall of 2021 semester dean’s list and president’s list.

Colleges honor local students

Several local students were recently named to the dean’s list and president’s list for community colleges and universities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News