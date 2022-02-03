NRCS accepting conservation incentive contracts

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications for Conservation Incentive Contracts, a new program that provides conservation practice payments upon practice certification.

Through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Incentive Contracts will address at least one of three priority resource concerns: soil quality limitations; field sediment, nutrient and pathogen loss; or livestock production limitations.

NRCS accepts applications for EQIP year-round, however Iowa producers and landowners should apply by Feb. 25 to be considered for fiscal year 2022 funding. To apply, contact the local USDA Service Center.

Eligible practices in Iowa will target climate smart agriculture with conservation practices that support soil health improvement and regenerative grazing.

Conservation Incentive Contracts offer producers annual incentive payments to implement management practices as well as conservation evaluation and monitoring activities to help manage, maintain, and improve priority natural resource concerns and build on existing conservation efforts.

Conservation incentive contracts:

• Require producers to address at least one priority resource concern during a five-year contract period.

• Have a $200,000 payment limitation for the life of the 2018 Farm Bill, which expires in 2023.

Conservation incentive contracts have two payment types:

Annual payments: Management practices that will serve as annual payments paid as soon as practicable after Oct. 1 of each fiscal year. Eligible management practices in Iowa include: conservation crop rotation, no-till, cover crops, forage harvest management, prescribed grazing, drainage water management, nutrient management, annual forages for grazing systems, soil health testing, soil and source testing for nutrient management, and carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas mitigation assessment.

The second payment type are implementation payments: supporting practices contracted will be paid after certification of the practice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0