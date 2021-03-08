November brought the worst of the pandemic for Mitchell County

For Mitchell County, home to 10,600 people, and right on the Minnesota border, the worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic was this past November.
One scan of a positive-test chart for the county shows upward rolling curves in July to August and September through October before what can only be described as a jagged spike between November and December.
At the daunting peak, on Nov. 18, the 14-day rolling total for positive tests hit 318.
Laura Huisman, the Mitchell County Home Health Care and Public Health Administrator, doesn't remember tangible specifics of that month (things can start to blur together when it's been 365 days of dealing with a pandemic), but she knows for certain she was busy.
"We don’t have much staff. We’re a very small entity. It’s just been a couple of us here," Huisman said.
Around that time, Huisman said that four of five the county's nursing homes dealt with COVID outbreaks, which tested not just their staff but public health staff as well.
"I would say some of our staff have been working overtime hours since March of last year. From five to 20 or 30 hours overtime," Huisman said.
Over that period, Mitchell County has had 1,307 positive tests, which translates to 12,366 positive tests per 100,000 people, which would be the 30th highest number for counties in the state. Forty people in Mitchell County have died with COVID, which equates 380 deaths per 100,000 people, or the sixth-highest rate in the state.
While all assisted living facilities in the county were hit hard by COVID-19, two in particular – Faith Lutheran Home and Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center – saw their share of tragedy.
At Osage Rehab, of 33 residents, all fell sick, while five died of COVID-19. That is 15 percent of the facility's population. Most staff members contracted the virus as well.
At Faith Lutheran Home, the pandemic took 13 residents as it raged through the 60-bed assisted living facility. Among residents, the victims’ ages ranged from lower 60s to over 100 years old.
Despite such sobering data, Huisman does see worthwhile learning experiences from the pandemic.
"We’ve taken it on very well but we’ve learned what we should’ve done before all of this," she said. "Before the pandemic, we were always known as Home Health and now the tables have turned a little bit."
