November brought the worst of the pandemic for Mitchell County

For Mitchell County, home to 10,600 people, and right on the Minnesota border, the worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic was this past November.

One scan of a positive-test chart for the county shows upward rolling curves in July to August and September through October before what can only be described as a jagged spike between November and December.

At the daunting peak, on Nov. 18, the 14-day rolling total for positive tests hit 318.

Laura Huisman, the Mitchell County Home Health Care and Public Health Administrator, doesn't remember tangible specifics of that month (things can start to blur together when it's been 365 days of dealing with a pandemic), but she knows for certain she was busy.

"We don’t have much staff. We’re a very small entity. It’s just been a couple of us here," Huisman said.

Around that time, Huisman said that four of five the county's nursing homes dealt with COVID outbreaks, which tested not just their staff but public health staff as well.

"I would say some of our staff have been working overtime hours since March of last year. From five to 20 or 30 hours overtime," Huisman said.