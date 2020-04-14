Northern Country Cooperative donates milk to local schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Northern Country Cooperative recently donated a total of 2,646 cartons of milk and 1,152 meat sticks to area schools that are packing lunches for families during the COVID-19 outbreak. The donation was organized by Kevin Hanson and Barb Bissen of Northern Country for the benefit of Riceville, St. Ansgar, Alden-Conger, and Southland schools' BackPack Program.

“With the stay safe atmosphere now in place in our area and throughout the country, deliveries were made to the schools following the safe practice of social distancing," Bissen said. "I was able to connect with a St. Ansgar teacher and the meat sticks and shelf stable milk were loaded into their vehicle which eliminated the need to enter the school.”

Donating to area school backpack programs is something NCC, in partnership with NutraBlend, has done for the past four years. Normally the bags of food are distributed at the end of the school week so children will have nutritious meals and snacks for the weekend. Now with schools closed and learning taking place at home, many schools are providing meals to the students during the week.

“Northern Country is pleased to be able to help the schools and we appreciate all the people and organizations involved who keep all of us safe, fed, and healthy,” said Bissen.