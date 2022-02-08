Northern Country Coop offering scholarships

Northern Country Cooperative Company will award five $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors whose parents/guardians are Northern Country Cooperative members. Applicants for the scholarships must be planning to attend an accredited college and be enrolled in an agriculture or ag-related program of study. Programs may be one to four years in length.

According to the press release, interested students can contact their high school guidance counselor or visit any Northern Country Coop location or www.ncountrycoop.com for an application form with complete criteria and specifications. Minnesota locations include Adams, Alden, Brownsdale, Conger, Emmons, Lansing, LeRoy, Lyle, Oakland and Rose Creek. Iowa locations include Stacyville and Toeterville.

Completed applications must be received at Northern Country Coop, 203 East Spring Street, P.O. Box 217, Stacyville, IA 50476-0217 before March 1. Applications missing signatures or received at the Stacyville office after the deadline will not be considered.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0