Northern Co-Op awards Land O'Lakes matching grants

In honor of National Cooperative Month in October, Northern Country Coop is continuing its participation in the Land O’Lakes Foundation Member Co-op Match Program.

NCC is in its 11th year of awarding grants through the Land O’Lakes Foundation Member Co-op Match Program and donated $1,000 toward each to the LeRoy Area Food Shelf and the Southland Faith Community Food Shelf this year for hunger relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Member Co-op Match NCC ever granted was in 2003 to Stacyville Kids Care daycare center in the amount of $1,000.

2019 was NCC’s 10th and biggest year participating with six community donations totaling over $9,000. The organizations that received the donations were the Floyd County Child Abuse Prevention Council, the Riceville Community School, the St. Ansgar Community School, Blooming Prairie Secondary School’s FFA Chapter, Southland School’s FFA Chapter, and Austin High School’s FFA Chapter.