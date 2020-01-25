North Iowa farmer, National Corn Growers Board member Chris Edgington talks production

“This report is a non-event. The numbers are what they are and we will move on,” said Chris Edgington after the Jan. 10, USDA 2019 Corn Crop report was released.

While many experts believed the final report would lower corn yields, and show fewer corn acres in 2019, the released information stayed close enough to former reporting that it failed to produce a rally in the corn market. Edgington, who is a director on the National Corn Growers Board, was hoping for a spike in corn prices when the report was published. Edgington grain farms with his brother and son northwest of St. Ansgar, in Mitchell County.

“Some of our focuses on the Corn Growers Board was getting the USMCA Trade Agreement through the Senate. The Senate just ratified the agreement and now the president has to sign it. Then we will have to wait for Canada to ratify the agreement,” said Edgington. The USMCA Trade Agreement had been passed in the US House of Representatives in December.