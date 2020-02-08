Nomination deadline for Osage Distinguished Alumni is March 8
0 comments

Nomination deadline for Osage Distinguished Alumni is March 8

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

While we don’t have the exact date yet, the Osage Education Foundation 2020 Distinguished Alumni awards and celebration will again be held during Osage’s Homecoming weekend.

We will publish the dates as soon as they are announced. Our March 8 deadline for nominating Osage graduates for the 2020 Distinguished Alumni award is fast approaching. If you know of a graduate who has distinguished him or herself in the areas of the arts, business, community service, humanitarianism or their profession, please nominate them! The form can be found on the OEF website: https://sites.google.com/view/oefalumni.

If you have nominated someone and he/she has not been chosen, please consider updating your original nomination with new information, letters of support, etc.

Thank you for your continuing generosity that allows the Osage Education Foundation to carry out its mission: To encourage and enhance education in the Osage Schools.

Go Big Green!

Rae Anne Havig, OEF President

LTE
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News