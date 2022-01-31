 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NIACC honors local students

North Iowa Area Community College recently named several local students to the Fall of 2021 semester dean’s list and president’s list.

For the president’s list, from Little Cedar: Addyson Mae Grimm and Alyssa Marie Grimm.

From McIntire: Matthew David Hall and Jacob Amos Schaefer.

From Genasee: Renee Clayton, Preston Scott Pollard and Marcy Ann Strasheim.

From Nora Springs: Nathanial Edward Grashaff Berge, Cole Hans Christiansen, Edric Anthony Coleman, Kaylea Victoria Fessler, Mikayla M. Heit, Cayden Reece Kelley, Drew Russell Kelley, Kayley Ryan Kelley, Madisyn Rae Kelley, Karlie Jae Klemesrud, Brock Allen Mathers, Bryce Allen McDonough, Clayton Jay McDonough, Emma Jane Ramon, Violet Olivia Stayner and Rebecca A. Stevens.

From Osage: Jeremy David Birchem, Hayden Dillon Bramer, Samantha Jo Brandau, James Monte Chisholm, Abigail F. Cockrum, Mari Anna Fox, Mary Ann Fox, Jalynn Cynthia Goodale, Adonijah Robert Haigh, Ashley Nicole Halbach, Elizabeth Rose Marie Hinders, Jacy Marie Hovde, Matthew James Huebsch, Katelyn Ann Johnston, Alexis M. Jones, Maegan Lea Krebsbach, Emma Kate Lindeland, Sydney Ann Muller, Tyler Jon Oberfoell, Andrew Joseph Schneider, Caleb John Hermon Sledd and Noah Martin Tieskoetter.

From Riceville: Andrea Elizabeth Gronwoldt, Brynn Marie Hemann and Brody Paul Koenigs.

From St. Ansgar: Kirsten Dorothy Boerjan, Jaden Nicole Francis, Mae Marlene Gasteiger, Annika Lynn Hemann, Whitney Beth Huisman, Lorne Joshua Isler, Emily Nicole Johnson-Woods, Adrianna Morgan Kruse, Brianna Rose Minnis, Dakotah Kenneth Patterson, Haley Sue Peterson, Braden Lee Powers, Meghan Leigh Powers, Logan Robert Rysavy, Carter Mathew Salz, Kennedy Marie Schwiesow, Emma Marie Soltau, Jaci May Woods and Tessa M. Woods.

From Stacyville: Alec Charles Bissen, Mollie Jean Boettcher, Abby Marie Hemann, Nicole Marie Hemann, Nathan Lee May and Mitchel A. Meyerhofer.

For the dean’s list, from Nora Springs: Anna Marie Bryant and Kyle Allen Wyborny.

From Osage: Rachel Lynn Fangmeier, Macy Elizabeth Gast, Jarrett Mitchell Huebsch, Colin Kruse Muller, Luke John Scharper and Danielle Nicole Shane.

From Riceville: Kendra McGill Evans and Saige Kaitlyn Sullivan.

From St. Ansgar: Joseph Thomas Beyer, Griffin O'Brion Carlson, Herbert Barron Dowse, Cade Lewis Duckert, Brian W. Huebsch and Jex Krasen Schutjer.

