St. Ansgar Elementary students could have a new playground by Oct. 1 that includes a racing slide and an electric piano panel.
On Aug. 12, the St. Ansgar School Board approved the purchase of $59,350 in Miracle Recreation playground equipment from Boland Recreation in Marshalltown for the $121,350 project.
The equipment will include two slides positioned side-by-side so children can race each other, a funnel tunnel slide, a spiral slide, climbing towers and an electric piano panel.
The board asked the administration to check and see if a Calypso drum can be added to the set-up.
A crew from Miracle Recreation will install the equipment for $24,000.
The cost for the rubber surface to be poured under the equipment will be $38,000.
Michael Crozier, superintendent of the St. Ansgar School District, said it will take six to eight weeks to get the prep work done so the new equipment can be installed.
School Board President Steve Groh said the playground conversation started because the rubber chips under the current playground were getting pushed out of place, which was a safety issue.
The board then started talking about the equipment and decided "it was time to get it changed out," he said.
A lot of the old playground equipment has already been removed, but a few pieces remain so the children will have something to play on until the new playground can be installed, according to Groh.
