New Osage shop graduates to brick and mortar from online

A new shop in downtown Osage offers natural, hand-made products such as skin care, nail polish, tinctures, sage, jewelry and clothing.
“I look for products that are full of good intention by the creator,” said Natashia Newhouse, the owner of Aletheia.
She also sells plants, planters, homemade candles and books.
Aletheia products and services are designed to assist those who seek to explore a deeper sense of purpose and self-awareness, according to its Facebook page.
Newhouse said her goal is to help people who are “looking to purchase things that are good for them, good for their body and good for their space.”
Newhouse, who used to run a spa in Osage called The Maple, started Aletheia two years ago with an online shop. Those who were interested could also make an appointment for an angel reading, which Newhouse said is similar to a psychic reading.
However, Aletheia’s physical store at 614 Main St., which she has been working on for a long time, didn’t open until this year’s Autumn Artistry weekend in September.
The current store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Newhouse said the shop will probably open for more hours closer to Christmas.
Newhouse, who grew up in Osage, left for school and later returned to her hometown, has a background in art as well as aesthetics, massage and nail technology.
She said her interest in energy and intuition led her to giving angel readings.
Newhouse has a space in the back of the store that is being remodeled into a place for her to hold these readings.
Those who come to her for angel readings often want to connect to someone who has passed away or are looking for clarity on something going on in their own lives, according to Newhouse.
She said it isn’t like fortune telling, noting her clients often already know what’s going on inside of them. However, having someone who doesn’t know them or anything about them confirm it “can be very healing,” Newhouse said.
The Aletheia shop has “something for everyone” and is good place to find gifts, she said.
Sometimes customers who come in to buy gifts will see the sage and crystals, which “sparks a conversation” about topics such as energy and intuition, according to Newhouse.
“I think that’s good during these weird times,” she said.
