STACYVILLE -- Royalty was crowned at the 2019 Brat Daze on Saturday, July 25 in Stacyville.
Miss Stacyville 2019 is Emily Hemann, 17, and Little Miss Stacyville 2019 is Emmy Freeman, 5.
A total of four little girls competed in the Little Miss Stacyville contest. They were Claire Nielsen, daughter of Luke Nielsen and Katie Church; Charlotte Neuman, daughter of Josh and Bobbi Jo Neuman; Harper Huisman, daughter of Jamie and Laura Huisman; and Emmy Freeman, daughter of Joe and Sam Freeman.
Each of the girls was escorted to the stage by a parent, while the crowd gave all of the girls a round of applause.
The winner’s name was drawn from a box, revealing Freeman was this year’s Little Miss Stacyville. She said she enjoys arts and crafts, swimming and shopping.
In the Miss Stacyville portion of the contest, two contestants sought the title – Shelby Heimer, daughter of Tracy and Deb Heimer, and Emily Hemann, daughter of Andy and Patty Hemann.
Hemann was chosen to succeed 2018 Miss Stacyville Megan Adams.
This was Hemann’s first year running for Miss Stacyville, but it was something Hemann said she was passionate about doing.
“I’ve lived here all of my life,” Hemann said. “I love it and I want to represent it.
“The advice I would give to any girl thinking about running for Miss Stacyville would be to relax, don’t get nervous, because I was very stressed,” Hemann said. “Have fun and remember win or lose you are still a part of this town.”
Being a part of the town and taking an active role in community functions is one big part of the judging process said coordinator Lindsey Mullenbach.
“We bring in judges who are not from around here and don’t really know anyone,” Mullenbach said, “and we arrange for them to interview the applicants. We tell them to look for community involvement. It’s the one thing we tell the judges is most important. This time, it took the judges a very long time to make their decision about the winner.”
