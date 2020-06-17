New business in Osage strives to connect people to nature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Andy and Samantha Taets started their kayak rental company Nature Rx Rentals, one of their goals was to give people an opportunity to explore Mitchell County by floating down the Cedar River. The Taets rent kayaks to anyone who wants to explore the Cedar River, or people can rent the kayaks for the weekend and take them to Clear Lake or a Minnesota body of water.

On the company’s website the couple explains their reasoning behind the name. “…(Many) studies show the benefits of being in nature including better mood, better sleep, decreased risk of cardiovascular problems, to name a few. We can help people get a healthy dose of nature; we want people to be their best selves and this is one way we can help.”

Samantha explained their mission further in a phone interview.

“We both love the outdoors and we wanted to bring and help people come to Mitchell County and realize there are recreational things to do,” says Samantha. “I think Iowa in general has a bad reputation for not being known for recreation. I think it’s just an unkempt resource that we can promote. So I think it’s two things, first we love nature, and second thing is we love Mitchell County and we want to bring people here and we want to get people out on the river.”