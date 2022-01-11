 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New authorizations by CDC, FDA affect vaccines

  • 0

Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available by appointment only to 12- to 15 year olds at least five months after their second dose at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

Virus Outbreak-J&J Vaccine

In addition to this announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also authorized the following:

• All individuals who completed a primary series (two doses) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can receive an mRNA booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least five months after their second dose (reduced from the previously authorized six months).

• Individuals ages five to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive a third dose of the Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose. At this time, Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines are not authorized for individuals ages five to 11.

Individuals who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination with Moderna or received a mixed primary series can only receive a booster dose at least six months after their second dose. Patients ages 12 to 17 receiving a booster dose may NOT mix-and-match vaccines. At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine authorized for minors.

People are also reading…

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment only. Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose.

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is only available for individuals ages 12 and older, and should be administered based on individuals’ primary vaccine manufacturer. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage School District tackles new vaccination mandate

Osage School District tackles new vaccination mandate

The Osage Community School District Board met on Jan. 4 to address a new OSHA mandate requiring employees of businesses with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated. If they are not vaccinated, they must undergo weekly testing and wear a mask at school. Testing would begin on Feb. 9.

Laurie Hoeppner listens to the music

Laurie Hoeppner listens to the music

Osage music teacher Laurie Hoeppner instructs grade levels from fifth grade to seniors in high school, but she also tries to make time to play the bassoon at summer concerts. This Christmas, she directed the holiday concert, which is an annual tradition, waving her arms to conduct the students.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson visits St. Ansgar

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson visits St. Ansgar

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson visited the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar on Jan. 5. She touted the benefits of vaccination against the next wave of variants, but encouraged the government to allow workers and businesses to maintain personal choice.

Supervisor Michael Mayer named Chairman of Board

Supervisor Michael Mayer named Chairman of Board

Michael Mayer was named as the new Chairman of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, while Jim Wherry was named Vice Chairman of the Board. While Mitchell County Engineer continues to guide road projects, Iowa Prison Industries recently announced a 22 percent to 30 percent increase in prices for road signs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News