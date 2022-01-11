New authorizations by CDC, FDA affect vaccines

Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available by appointment only to 12- to 15 year olds at least five months after their second dose at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

In addition to this announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also authorized the following:

• All individuals who completed a primary series (two doses) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can receive an mRNA booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least five months after their second dose (reduced from the previously authorized six months).

• Individuals ages five to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive a third dose of the Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose. At this time, Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines are not authorized for individuals ages five to 11.

Individuals who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination with Moderna or received a mixed primary series can only receive a booster dose at least six months after their second dose. Patients ages 12 to 17 receiving a booster dose may NOT mix-and-match vaccines. At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine authorized for minors.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment only. Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose.

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is only available for individuals ages 12 and older, and should be administered based on individuals’ primary vaccine manufacturer. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

