All three school districts in Mitchell County have new administrators for the 2019-20 school year.
Mike Crozier, who has been the superintendent at Northwood-Kensett Community School District since 2013, is now serving as the St. Ansgar superintendent as well.
The two school boards voted in April to share Crozier as a superintendent.
"Financially it's a win-win for both districts," he said.
Crozier said he also was eager to "take on another challenge."
He said he is "leaning a new job and keeping my old job," and things are done differently at both places.
Crozier said he will try to do his best to split his time evenly between Northwood-Kensett and St. Ansgar.
He goes through his calendar two to three weeks ahead to make a schedule of which days he will be in St. Ansgar and which days he will be in Northwood-Kensett. Officials in both districts have access to this schedule so they know where he will be on any given day
Crozier said the Northwood-Kensett School Board president has been understanding of his need to be at St. Ansgar a little more early on as he adjusts to working in that district.
"I'm getting to meet more people all the time," Crozier said.
St. Ansgar is a great community, and the school has a talented and cooperative staff and administration, according to Crozier.
He said his goal is "to get to know how the district operates and continue down a path of fiscal responsibility."
You have free articles remaining.
Before he was hired as the Northwood-Kensett superintendent, Crozier was secondary principal at Martensdale-St. Marys for six years.
Crozier also taught at schools in Quimby and Bussey, Iowa, and has worked as an athletic director at Briar Cliff and Avila universities.
Sarah Leichsenring is the new middle school principal at Osage Middle School this fall. She succeeds Jay Marley, who has resigned after seven years as principal.
During the 2018-19 school year, Leichsenring was the shared curriculum director for the Osage and Riceville Community School Districts.
Leichsenring is completing her ninth year in education, having worked at Central Lee, Donnellson High School and Mason City High School. She later transitioned into the middle school classroom at Forest City Middle School, for two years, before serving as a PK-12 Instructional Coach in Forest City, for two years, prior to coming to Osage.
She said she's enjoying her new role, particularly "the change of pace, meeting students and families, and building relationships with staff as we kick off the year."
"I love the energy our families feel as they walk into OMS," she said.
Angie Rowan is succeeding Leichsenring as the shared curriculum director for the Osage and Riceville School Districts.
She has been in education for the past 21 years.
Her first teaching position was for two years at Pawnee Elementary in Shawnee Mission School District in Overland Park, Kansas. She then returned to northeast Iowa and taught six years for the Howard Winneshiek (Elma and Cresco) School District.
She most recently completed 12 years for the New Hampton School District and one year as an assistant professor of education for Upper Iowa University.
"I am looking forward to meeting all of the staff, students, and communities in both districts," Rowan said. "There are so many great initiatives going on in all buildings. I am excited to help teachers and learners grow."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.