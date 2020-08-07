Nelson Brothers find success with goats and poultry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Conner and Colton Nelson, members of the Mitchell County Outlaws 4-H Club, brought home two purple ribbons with their meat goat and poultry projects. The brothers first showed their meat goats on July 31, and on Aug. 1, exhibited their chickens.

During the meat goat judging, they both received blue ribbons on the meat goats, and Conner received a purple ribbon for being named Overall Champion Meat Goat Showman.

“I was surprised, I didn’t think I did that good,” said Connor after he had received his Showmanship Ribbon.

“This is Connor’s third year showing goats. The boys love their goats,” said their mother Angela. “We keep the does that put out good kids and sell the rest.”

The Nelsons have five white and black Boer Nannies, from which they raise their meat goats.

In the Poultry Show, Colton’s colorful Bantam Rooster was named the Fancy Breeding Stock Champion.

“The rooster is really nice,” commented the judge. After critiquing their all their chickens, the judge later commented, “Very nice projects, thanks for bringing them.”