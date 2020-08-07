Nelson Brothers find success with goats and poultry

Conner and Colton Nelson, members of the Mitchell County Outlaws 4-H Club, brought home two purple ribbons with their meat goat and poultry projects. The brothers first showed their meat goats on July 31, and on Aug. 1, exhibited their chickens.
During the meat goat judging, they both received blue ribbons on the meat goats, and Conner received a purple ribbon for being named Overall Champion Meat Goat Showman.
“I was surprised, I didn’t think I did that good,” said Connor after he had received his Showmanship Ribbon.
“This is Connor’s third year showing goats. The boys love their goats,” said their mother Angela. “We keep the does that put out good kids and sell the rest.”
The Nelsons have five white and black Boer Nannies, from which they raise their meat goats.
In the Poultry Show, Colton’s colorful Bantam Rooster was named the Fancy Breeding Stock Champion.
“The rooster is really nice,” commented the judge. After critiquing their all their chickens, the judge later commented, “Very nice projects, thanks for bringing them.”
Connor was later named Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman. Both brothers were awarded blue ribbons for the other fowl they had exhibited.
After exhibiting Colton was asked what he had learned from the judge. “We should raise them a little better, and make sure they are all the same size,” he said.
The boys had purchased their poultry at farm stores, when they were chicks. Initially they had purchased several Bantams, and Colton picked out the most colorful rooster to display at the fair.
Connor has been a 4-H member for 5 years, and besides showing meat goats and poultry, he also participated in the horse show. This is Colton’s third year in 4-H.
Asked which project he preferred Connor replied, “I kind of like them the same.”
