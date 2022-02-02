Murder trial moved to Mitchell County

Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver indicated that at the end of August there would be a homicide trial in Mitchell County, as reported at the Feb. 1 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors.

Cerro Gordo District Judge DeDra Schroeder recently ordered the trial moved from Cerro Gordo County.

Jelani Faulk of Chicago has been charged with felony first degree murder in the Oct. 3 Mason City shooting death of Christopher Tucker, 35, of Garner. According to the Globe Gazette, when an officer at the scene attempted to order Faulk to the ground, police say Faulk pointed his weapon at the officer, who then shot Faulk three times.

Faulk’s attorneys, Charles Kenville and Parker Thirnbeck, wrote in their motion that the media attention to the case had become too intense, according to the Globe Gazette.

“And so there’ll be some work with that,” Beaver said. “Typically Cerro Gordo County will have security, but we’ll be involved.”

• In another unrelated legal matter, Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy was present at the board meeting, updating the supervisors on Russ Kephart and his property near New Haven. Though it has been deemed a nuisance property, Kephart is fighting back with a countersuit.

In December, former Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk reported that Kephart’s trial, which had been scheduled for Dec. 17, would be continued the first part of February.

“It looks like the attorney representing the county, who was hired by the insurance company, filed a motion for summary judgment to have [Kephart’s] case against the county dismissed,” Murphy said. A summary judgement is an evidence-based decision without a trial.

Murphy indicated he had not had a chance to go through all of the material, but he would highlight anything relevant and report it to the supervisors. He also offered to make copies for them.

The next step is waiting for Kephart and his attorney’s response.

“After a motion like that is filed, the rules of civil procedure say you’re supposed to have 14 days to respond,” Murphy said. “That’s not much time to respond.” Murphy has been on the other side of a summary judgment, and he anticipates Kephart’s lawyer to ask for more time. The judge will set the matter for a hearing.

“Then they’ll argue it out based on what that motion says,” Murphy said. “There’s nothing for anyone to do right now.”

Murphy does not anticipate being called as a witness at a trial. As well, based on various factors, Murphy does not know if he can attend.

“I really haven’t been involved that much,” he said. “Mark [Walk] was involved ahead of time. If someone’s going to be a witness, he might be a witness…. Sometimes a judge will sequester people and say, ‘None of you can come into this courtroom until you testify.’”

If it is necessary, once Murphy or Walk testified, they could then return to the trial room.

“When the county’s involved in a trial or a motion, unless there’s a good reason not to, I think the county attorney probably should be there,” Murphy said of attending the proceedings, "even if it’s not the county attorney running the show.”

• Currently Mitchell County contributes to the local option sales tax, which sits at approximately $1 million, according to Supervisor Jim Wherry.

“It’s designed to be used for any legal use or for property tax reduction,” he said. “We have $250,000 so far committed to it. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics says we’ll probably burn within the $50,000 range per month until the next fiscal year.”

The board approved using $500,000 of local option sales tax for the purpose of property tax reduction in the upcoming fiscal year.

“Property tax reduction does not mean people’s property taxes are going down,” Wherry said. “Property tax reduction means it helps in lowering the levy rate.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

