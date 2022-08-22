Murder charges brought after satanic drawings found in case of missing Mason City woman

A Mitchell County man has been arrested on felony murder charges in connection with the disappearance of Mason City resident Angela Bradbury.

According to court documents, Nathan James Gilmore, 23, of Osage was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday for his role in Bradbury's death.

Bradbury, 29, was last seen alive in April of 2021. A hiker discovered a skull propped up on a post or stick on a trail near the Green Belt in Mitchell County on July 12, 2022. The remains were determined to be those of Bradbury's in March of this year.

Gilmore is said to have picked up Bradbury in Cerro Gordo County, near the correctional facility on April 6, 2021, and driving her to a home in Mason City. Bradbury later voluntarily left with Gilmore, to travel to St. Ansgar where Gilmore lived. Bradbury was not heard from again.

Department of Motor Vehicle records led officials to Gilmore, who had also been at the scene when the remains were discovered, and had already given a statement to police.

A forensic review of Gilmore's phone turned up disturbing messages in which Gilmore vaguely describe details of a stabbing death. In another search, a drawing of what appeared to be a drawing of a satanic goat head, along with a series of numbers.

The drawing had blood droplets on it, and the numbers corresponded with the date Bradbury went missing, as well as the latitude and longitude coordinates of the Green Belt trail.