A mural with movie theater-themed cartoon characters now brightens what once was the blank back wall of an iconic building in downtown Osage.
Graffiti artist James Appelhons of Mason City used spray paint to do the mural on the back of the Watts Theatre this summer at the request of Mark Walk, who owns the building.
"I thought it might be nice to brighten up the building by putting a mural there," Walk said.
There's a parking lot across from the alley behind the theater, so a lot of people see the back of the building, according to Walk.
He said he's received a lot of comments from people about how nice the mural looks and how it brightens up the alley.
Walk first became aware of Appelhon's work when he drove past State Street Styles at 606 E. State St. in Mason City and saw a mural on the side of the building.
He went inside the salon to ask who did it, and got Appelhons' name.
Appelhons said Walk told him they wanted him to use pink and teal in the Watts Theatre mural because those colors are featured in the facade of the building, which first opened in 1950.
Other than that, he could do "pretty much whatever I wanted," he said.
Appelhons had an overall plan for what he wanted the mural to look like, but he said he added some details "on the fly."
The mural features a cartoon character on either side. One of the characters is a box of popcorn and the other is a soda cup.
Appelhons worked on the mural for about 16 hours over four days in June.
He uses spray paint for all his murals.
"I have been drawing since I was a kid," he said.
Appelhons was particular interested in graffiti art. He began practicing on abandoned buildings, and then his aunt asked him to do a mural for her dance studio in Forest City.
From there he went to do a number of other commissioned murals in North Iowa, some outside of buildings and some on the inside.
The longest one is on the Taco Jerry's building in Forest City, which is 50 feet long by 20 feet high and has a Southwestern theme.
But his most well-known work is the State Street Styles mural, according to Appelhons.
"That has gotten me a lot of jobs," he said. "People seem to know where that one is."
