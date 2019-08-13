OSAGE – This year’s open class floral winners at the Mitchell County Fair were a budding floral arranger and a seasoned, green thumb.
The Mitchell County Open Class Floral Grand Champion was Miles Muller, who had brought an old two-wheel garden cart with a neatly designed jungle scene in it. The Reserve Champion entry was a large fern exhibited by Marcia Stricker.
Muller is the three-year-old son of Tom and Amy Muller. When asked about the jungle scene, Amy said, “Miles loves to play jungle, so we decided to make a play area with this. Miles went with me to the greenhouse to pick out the plants. He loved looking for the rocks, with his grandpa.”
“I got the rocks at the river bottom,” Miles said.
“We went down by the stream and picked out the rocks and sticks for the scene, said his grandfather, Lyle Newton. “He even picked out that big rock.”
Miles talked about the various animals in his jungle scene.
When asked if he knew what the purple ribbon hanging from the handle on the cart meant, with a slight smile Miles said, “Yes, it means I am Grand Champion, because I have the best jungle.”
