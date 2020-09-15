Mr. Auto opens in Stacyville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Auto in Stacyville, which opened in June, is a one-stop shop where you can buy a used vehicle, arrange a payment plan for it and get it serviced.

“We are just kind of an affordable, local option for all the communities around,” said Rachelle Gatzemeyer, who owns the business along with Matt Pitzen.

Those communities include not only Stacyville but also Riceville, Meyer, St. Ansgar, Otranto, McIntire and Little Cedar.

“We thought maybe there was a need for it in the area,” Gatzemeyer said. “We are excited to be here. We hope people are excited to have us too.”

Mr. Auto has a wide variety of vehicles available, ranging from a 2009 GMC Denali which Gatzemeyer described as being more high-end to “school cars” for teens who need their own transportation.

An option called “Buy Here, Pay Here” allows customers to purchase a vehicle without having to go to a bank for financing.

In addition to Pitzen and Gatzemeyer, the staff at Mr. Auto includes an in-house mechanic.

Services in the shop include anything from regular maintenance to a complete overhaul.