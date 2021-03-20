Most North Iowa public safety agencies nearly fully vaccinated (PN print)

Brinkley's department was not heavily hit during the pandemic, with 10 officers stricken, and none contracting the virus while at work, he said.

COVID-19-related deaths among police officers can be considered line of duty deaths, meaning the families of the fallen officers can receive death and education benefits from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance, but only if the evidence shows that it is more likely than not that the officer was exposed to COVID-19 while performing a line of duty activity.

Of all North Iowa agencies reached, Brinkley's did the most to encourage staff to get inoculated.

In Clear Lake, Fire Chief Doug Meyers echoed what most other department heads told the Globe Gazette.

"I provided the data regarding the risks and benefits of vaccination, but left it optional for staff to receive or decline it," he said.

Still, 88 percent of his department have been vaccinated. That's in the same neighborhood as Mason City fire and EMS personnel, according to Chief Erik Bullinger. Seventy-eight percent of his crew have been vaccinated, a decision he left up to each individual.