Most North Iowa public safety agencies nearly fully vaccinated (PN print)

Since becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, most North Iowa first responders lined up for the shots.
But the decision to do so was entirely theirs, according to interviews with public safety agencies in the area. No North Iowa public safety agency that spoke to the Globe Gazette is requiring its staff to be immunized.
According to the Fraternal Order of Police, police departments can require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they make accommodations for religious and medical reasons.
This policy matches the rules regarding other immunizations, the International Association of Chiefs of Police's website states. Police departments can mandate other immunizations including those for tetanus, hepatitis, measles, mumps, rubella and the flu.
The International Association of Firefighters strongly recommends the immunization, but stopped short of encouraging departments to mandate it.
Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said 87 percent of his staff have been vaccinated.
"We're allowing those who are vaccinated to go without masks," Brinkley said. "That's the motivation."
Brinkley said department leadership worked hard to provide good, accurate information to employees about the benefits of the vaccination and its availability in the county.
Brinkley's department was not heavily hit during the pandemic, with 10 officers stricken, and none contracting the virus while at work, he said.
COVID-19-related deaths among police officers can be considered line of duty deaths, meaning the families of the fallen officers can receive death and education benefits from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance, but only if the evidence shows that it is more likely than not that the officer was exposed to COVID-19 while performing a line of duty activity.
Of all North Iowa agencies reached, Brinkley's did the most to encourage staff to get inoculated.
In Clear Lake, Fire Chief Doug Meyers echoed what most other department heads told the Globe Gazette.
"I provided the data regarding the risks and benefits of vaccination, but left it optional for staff to receive or decline it," he said.
Still, 88 percent of his department have been vaccinated. That's in the same neighborhood as Mason City fire and EMS personnel, according to Chief Erik Bullinger. Seventy-eight percent of his crew have been vaccinated, a decision he left up to each individual.
Running in the middle of the vaccination pack with around 50 percent or slightly fewer vaccinated are the Floyd and Mitchell counties sheriff's staff and the Charles City Police Department.
Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver said he noticed a distinct difference in the ages of those who opted to get the vaccination and those who didn't. If the staffer was younger, they were less likely to be vaccinated, Beaver said. But no other department noted that distinction.
As for his concern for those who were not vaccinated, Beaver also noted that his officers face people with other types of communicable diseases all the time.
Departments with fewer than half their staff vaccinated include the Clear Lake Police Department at 23 percent and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department at 31 percent.
"I thought it would be higher than that," said Cerro Gordo Sheriff Kevin Pals. "I'm surprised but not surprised."
Clear Lake Police Capt. Mike Colby said he believes more of his staff will get the vaccine eventually. Some are waiting a little longer.
Two departments that operate in North Iowa, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department and the Iowa State Patrol, do not track whether their staffs were receiving the vaccination.
Iowa Department of Public Safety's Debbie McClung said the department "supported and encouraged" its staff to get vaccinated, but was not following up beyond that. Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes said he thinks it's a HIPAA violation to track that information.
"It doesn't matter to me if they get it or not," he said.
Quad City Times reporter Emily Anderson contributed to this report.
Jaci Smith is the North Iowa regional editor. You can follow her at @IowaJaci. Reach her via email at Jaci.Smith@Lee.net.