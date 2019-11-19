The appearance of artist P. Buckley Moss on Nov. 30 is a much-anticipated holiday gift.
Moss arrives at Frames and More the night before, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, when she greets customers and unveils her latest print, which will also be available for signing. She returns to Frames and More from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Small Business Saturday to continue to chat with visitors and sign prints.
Moss, who lives in Virginia, is well-known for her depictions of the Mennonite and Amish culture in the Shenandoah Valley, as well as for her landscapes and rural scenery. Pre-orders are being taken for her new print; call Frames and More at 641-832-3067.
