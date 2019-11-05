The sold-out second annual Ladies Night Out to support South Square in St. Ansgar was held on Oct. 22.
The event featured a dinner, door prizes donated by local businesses, a silent auction, and raffles for a quilt and baby dolls.
The guest speaker was Deb Nash Scharper of Osage.
More than 220 tickets were sold at $20 each.
Sheila Adams, who organized the event with Colleen Hollatz, said the exact amount of funds raised through the the silent auction and raffles hasn't been calculated yet.
All proceeds from Ladies Night Out will go to the South Square Air Conditioning Fund.
