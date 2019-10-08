Millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating National 4-H Week during the first full week of October.
Mitchell County 4-H will leverage National 4-H Week, this year, by showcasing the incredible experiences 4-H offers young people and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our communities who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
Mitchell County 4-H members will be visiting the fourth grade classrooms in the two elementary schools in the county to share their 4-H leadership and citizenship experiences with students. They will also let them know the benefits of becoming a 4-H member in our community.
On Sunday, Oct. 6, many clubs around Mitchell County decorated local store fronts to showcase 4-H. this year there are 4 prize levels for the best decorated windows. First place club will receive $100, second place club will receive $50, third place is $25, and all other participating 4-H clubs will receive a $10 prize. Keep your eyes open for these 4-H club displays during 4-H week.
On Monday, Oct. 7, part of the celebration will include a photography contest for youth in the community K-12, all 4-H photography rules still apply. Photos will be accepted between Oct. 7 and Oct.10. Photos must be printed and dropped off at 315 Main Street in Osage. The back of the photo must have the child’s name, address, age, and phone number on the back.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, is Iowa 4-H Giving Day. Visit https://www.iowa4hgivingday.org/ or donate directly to the Mitchell County 4-H Foundation by mailing your donation to: Scott Brandau, Mitchell Co. 4-H Foundation, PO Box 150, Osage, IA 50461.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, is 4-H Spirit Day. Wear your 4-H Shirt or green to work and school. Make sure to share your photos.
Friday, Oct. 11, is a 4-H Open House. Come to the Mitchell County Extension Office from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for food and 4-H fun. New members in attendance will get their first year 4-H enrollment fees paid for in full. New member binders will be available for kids throughout the evening. Parents are invited to stay and enjoy the fun.
Saturday, Oct. 12, is a NIACC STEM Fest. Come visit Olivia and Kelsey from 1-4 p.m. at the STEM Center on the NIACC Campus. This event is free.
According to Olivia Logue, ISUEO Mitchell County Youth Coordinator, “with the help of excellent volunteers, we were able to offer a variety of fun and educational activities.” Over the past year, those workshops included: painting, sewing, poultry, rabbits, archery, trap shooting, child development, food and nutrition.
Don’t forget to like them on Facebook. Share your photos and comments on the extension’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mitchell.fourh by commenting on posts or email to odlogue@iastate.edu.
