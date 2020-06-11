Mitchell County will now have a Test Iowa site
Mitchell County will now have a Test Iowa site

testiowa.com

Gov. Kim Reynolds is encouraging everyone to go to testiowa.com to undertake an early, online screening for COVID-19.

Mitchell County Public Health will now have a Test Iowa site in Osage at the Mitchell County Public Health Drive Thru Clinic. Anybody can be tested for COVID-19 through TestIowa at no cost. Once you have taken your assessment on www.testiowa.com you can call Mitchell County Public Health at 641-832-3500 to schedule an appointment. Appointments were slated to begin Monday, June 15. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

