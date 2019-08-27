{{featured_button_text}}

July 2019

W.Deed Marlene I. Farlinger to Robert F. & Jane Sherrard, Lot 4 Seasons Second Addn, St. Ansgar.

CODeed Lavern S. Mueller Est. to Lyle D. & Veronica J. Newton, S1/2 NE1/4 9-99-16.

CODeed Michael A. Carmody Est. to Judith K. Gergen, part Lots 9 & 10 Blk 132, Osage.

W.Deed Bradley R. & Rhonda A. Weber to Ryan M. & Melissa R. Hocken, Parcel F-5 in SE1/4 24-98-17.

CODeed Hungerford Family Trust to Christopher A. & Amy L. Newton, SW1/4 24-99-17.

W.Deed Irene Anderlik to Shawn Losee & Lacy E. Shea, Lots 7 & 8 & W1/3 Lot 6 Blk 10, Riceville.

W.Deed Cheryl Beth Renwick et al to Lindsay R. & Sommer S. Falk, W1/2 SE1/4 26-99-17.

W.Deed Rex A. & Tonya Folkerts to Sung M. & Linda M. Park, Lot 8 Blk 60, Osage.

W.Deed Gregory A. & Renae N. Adams to Mark J. Hurst, 12.30A. in NW1/4 17-98-15.

W.Deed Richard L. & Karen M. Brumm to Larry Scharper, N33’ Lot 23 in SE1/4 26-98-17.

W.Deed Brent M. Bode to Corn Belt Quality Products Co. Inc., Lot 9 Blk 240, Osage.

W.Deed V.I. Bullis to Randall B. & Saundra J. Norby, Lot 12 Blk 146 & S1/2 alley & part 18th Street, Osage.

W.Deed Duane A. & David E. Patterson to Henry Nisley, N1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 29-100-17.

W.Deed Duane A. & David E. Patterson to Jerry & Julie Siemonsma, Parcel “C”, 142.28A. in W1/2 20-100-17.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

W.Deed Dale R. & Vonda L. Blakestad to Michael S. & Hannah L. Gerk, Lot 4 Blk 3 Bell Addn, St. Ansgar.

W.Deed David W. Starbuck to Kyle D. & Ashley A. Trytten, Parcels in Prime & Bamford’s Addn & Sweatt & Prime’s Addn, Mitchell.

W.Deed Terry G. & Shawne K. Gunsallus to Jeremy Giles, W99’ Lot 7 Blk 19, Stacyville.

QCDeed Kendall J. & Brenda F. Shrock to Frederick I. & Paula J. Hardy, parcels in SW1/4 NE1/4 22-99-16.

CODeed Hungerford Family Trust to Brenda K. Miller, Lot 8 Blk 118, Osage.

W.Deed Rickey C. & Linda D. Larsen to William & Dawn Buege, Parcel “B”, 3.52A. in SE1/4 SE1/4 15-100-18.

W.Deed Barbara Lappe et al to Michael J. Lee, Lot 9 Blk 82, Osage.

W.Deed Sydney E. Heimer & Bradley C. Grinstead to Brittany J. Merriss, Lot 4 Blk 175, Osage.

W.Deed Cheryl Beth Renwick et al to Bruce G. & Tamara J. Hungerford, Parcel “B”, 39.02A. in E1/2 SE1/4 26-99-17.

W.Deed Cheryl Beth Renwick et al to Debra J. & Keith W. Bauer, Parcel “A”, 36.88A. in NE1/4 SE1/4 26-99-17.

W.Deed Janice Hackenmiller to Roger & Kimberley A. Hemann, W33’ Lots 1 & 4 & E1/2 Lots 2 & 3 Blk 14, Stacyville.

Tr.W.Deed Verle B. Nickerson Trust to Dale & Vonda Blakestad, Lot 1 Blk 5 Bell’s 2nd Addn, St. Ansgar.

W.Deed Thelma J. Harris to Abbey Quinn, Lot 12 Blk 152, Osage.

W.Deed Duane Putnam et al to Dennis L. & Shari M. Smalley, N1/2 Lots 5 & 6 Blk 101, Osage.

W.Deed Patricia A. Stueve to Dustin Meitner & Kassandra Seter, Lots 5 & 6 Blk 11, St. Ansgar.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments