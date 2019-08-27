July 2019
W.Deed Marlene I. Farlinger to Robert F. & Jane Sherrard, Lot 4 Seasons Second Addn, St. Ansgar.
CODeed Lavern S. Mueller Est. to Lyle D. & Veronica J. Newton, S1/2 NE1/4 9-99-16.
CODeed Michael A. Carmody Est. to Judith K. Gergen, part Lots 9 & 10 Blk 132, Osage.
W.Deed Bradley R. & Rhonda A. Weber to Ryan M. & Melissa R. Hocken, Parcel F-5 in SE1/4 24-98-17.
CODeed Hungerford Family Trust to Christopher A. & Amy L. Newton, SW1/4 24-99-17.
W.Deed Irene Anderlik to Shawn Losee & Lacy E. Shea, Lots 7 & 8 & W1/3 Lot 6 Blk 10, Riceville.
W.Deed Cheryl Beth Renwick et al to Lindsay R. & Sommer S. Falk, W1/2 SE1/4 26-99-17.
W.Deed Rex A. & Tonya Folkerts to Sung M. & Linda M. Park, Lot 8 Blk 60, Osage.
W.Deed Gregory A. & Renae N. Adams to Mark J. Hurst, 12.30A. in NW1/4 17-98-15.
W.Deed Richard L. & Karen M. Brumm to Larry Scharper, N33’ Lot 23 in SE1/4 26-98-17.
W.Deed Brent M. Bode to Corn Belt Quality Products Co. Inc., Lot 9 Blk 240, Osage.
W.Deed V.I. Bullis to Randall B. & Saundra J. Norby, Lot 12 Blk 146 & S1/2 alley & part 18th Street, Osage.
W.Deed Duane A. & David E. Patterson to Henry Nisley, N1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 29-100-17.
W.Deed Duane A. & David E. Patterson to Jerry & Julie Siemonsma, Parcel “C”, 142.28A. in W1/2 20-100-17.
You have free articles remaining.
W.Deed Dale R. & Vonda L. Blakestad to Michael S. & Hannah L. Gerk, Lot 4 Blk 3 Bell Addn, St. Ansgar.
W.Deed David W. Starbuck to Kyle D. & Ashley A. Trytten, Parcels in Prime & Bamford’s Addn & Sweatt & Prime’s Addn, Mitchell.
W.Deed Terry G. & Shawne K. Gunsallus to Jeremy Giles, W99’ Lot 7 Blk 19, Stacyville.
QCDeed Kendall J. & Brenda F. Shrock to Frederick I. & Paula J. Hardy, parcels in SW1/4 NE1/4 22-99-16.
CODeed Hungerford Family Trust to Brenda K. Miller, Lot 8 Blk 118, Osage.
W.Deed Rickey C. & Linda D. Larsen to William & Dawn Buege, Parcel “B”, 3.52A. in SE1/4 SE1/4 15-100-18.
W.Deed Barbara Lappe et al to Michael J. Lee, Lot 9 Blk 82, Osage.
W.Deed Sydney E. Heimer & Bradley C. Grinstead to Brittany J. Merriss, Lot 4 Blk 175, Osage.
W.Deed Cheryl Beth Renwick et al to Bruce G. & Tamara J. Hungerford, Parcel “B”, 39.02A. in E1/2 SE1/4 26-99-17.
W.Deed Cheryl Beth Renwick et al to Debra J. & Keith W. Bauer, Parcel “A”, 36.88A. in NE1/4 SE1/4 26-99-17.
W.Deed Janice Hackenmiller to Roger & Kimberley A. Hemann, W33’ Lots 1 & 4 & E1/2 Lots 2 & 3 Blk 14, Stacyville.
Tr.W.Deed Verle B. Nickerson Trust to Dale & Vonda Blakestad, Lot 1 Blk 5 Bell’s 2nd Addn, St. Ansgar.
W.Deed Thelma J. Harris to Abbey Quinn, Lot 12 Blk 152, Osage.
W.Deed Duane Putnam et al to Dennis L. & Shari M. Smalley, N1/2 Lots 5 & 6 Blk 101, Osage.
W.Deed Patricia A. Stueve to Dustin Meitner & Kassandra Seter, Lots 5 & 6 Blk 11, St. Ansgar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.