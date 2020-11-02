Mitchell County to get new excavator

With the absence of Supervisor Stan Walk, supervisors Barb Francis and Steve Smolik gave their consent to County Engineer Rich Brumm for the purchase of a new mid-size excavator for the county.

Brumm told the board that he has been checking out options for purchasing a new machine and after reviewing the options he felt it was better for the county to trade in their old machines and purchase a new one than to simply trade up for a better used machine.

He informed the board that he had looked at both a new Caterpillar and a new John Deere and found that purchasing the Caterpillar would save the county money. Brumm said the cost of the Cat after trading in old equipment was $149,162.26 while the John Deere after trade-ins was $162,000.

“We will still have to purchase a bucket for the Cat, but even with that it will still be $10,000 less with the Cat,” said Brumm.

Smolik later relayed to Brumm that a county resident had called him complaining that unnecessary salt had been laid down after the early snow.

“It’s a rough call when you are getting glazing in the later part of the day. We’ve got school buses and people commuting from work, and we are going to err on the side of caution,” said Brumm.