Third-graders from the Osage, St. Ansgar and Riceville school districts attended the annual Mitchell County Children's Health Fair on Sept. 12 at the CRC Events Center in Osage.
Representatives from the Mitchell County Regional Health Center, MercyOne, Iowa State University Extension, law enforcement agencies and other organizations were on hand to talk to the children about health and safety topics.
The students had the opportunity to see what the inside of an ambulance looks like.
The day began with a presentation on brain injuries from Wendi Younker, Rachel Heinhold and Jere Bartolo, the “Brainy Bunch,” from MercyOne.
Heinhold was in a car accident in high school, resulting in a brain injury leaving her blind. She shared her story with the students emphasizing the importance of using seat belts when riding in a car and wearing helmets when riding their bikes.
Other topics the students learned about during the day included pet safety, self-esteem, personal safety, nutrition and dental health.
Molly Schulz speaks to students about nutrition during the Mitchell County Children's Health Fair.
