OSAGE – The condition of Mitchell County’s secondary roads, as is the case of many county engineers in Iowa, is a concern for the county’s engineer, Rich Brumm.
During Brumm’s weekly roads discussion, during the Tuesday, July 22 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Stan Walk discussed the idea of providing $5 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds, going towards grating the county’s secondary roads.
Supervisor Barb Francis asked Brumm if he could handle another $5 million in secondary roads with his department’s current work load and staffing.
Brumm said if the projects came now most of them would have to be contracted out. Brumm said the money could be used toward widening culverts and improving secondary roads.
Francis also asked if he could handle planning the additional projects at this time and Brumm indicated he was quite busy.
Francis suggested the subject be dropped until further research could be done on the matter.
After Brumm completed his report, Kevin Fox, who farms in the southeastern part of Mitchell County, said the roads in his area of the county were in poor condition. “I have been keeping track,” Fox said, “and I haven’t seen a road grader in 27 days and before that it was 21 days. Everyone is complaining in the neighborhood.”
Brumm said the harsh winter and extreme wet weather, during the spring and summer months, has made it difficult to maintain secondary roads, because graders can’t run when roads are wet.
Brumm also said one of the major challenges in the southeastern part of Mitchell County is no close source of rock, which adds additional cost and time when hauling. Fox suggested the county might stock pile rock somewhere in the area, so it would be readily accessible when it could be applied.
In other business, Osage resident Penny Morse asked the Supervisors to deny an application for an additional hog facility on a county farm, due to questioning some of the matrix scoring for the site. J R and Lisa Peterson, who live near the confinement operation, also spoke citing concerns over manure management plans and odor control.
During the lengthy discussion, Morse repeatedly asked the Supervisors to deny the application, despite the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) site inspection and more than adequate scoring on the application. The Supervisors repeatedly said Master Matrix scoring is state law and counties have little say in the matter.
When asked if county supervisors could place their own restrictions on confinement setups, Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk said counties had tried such measures, but because the Master Matrix is state law, the counties’ restrictions were struck down.
In the end, the Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the confinement facility and encouraged local residents to seek changed legislation to address the issues.
The Supervisors did state they had concerns regarding the current Matrix scoring and were working on drafting a letter, which addressed those concerns. Once approved, the letter would then be sent to the governor, legislators and DNR officials.
