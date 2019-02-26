OSAGE | Several residents have told the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors they would like to see a section of Quail Avenue be made a priority when it comes to paving gravel roads.
The 3.5 miles of Quail Avenue between 430th Street northeast of Little Cedar to 465th Street was one of six proposed paving projects the supervisors approved to be put in the county engineer's five-year plan following a public hearing on Dec. 18.
During the supervisors' Feb. 19 meeting, county resident Brian Retterath said no one from the public who attended that hearing spoke about another of the six proposed projects -- paving Hickory Avenue from north of Toeterville to the Minnesota border -- "and now that's top priority even though Quail Avenue has more points."
Retterath was referring to the point system the Iowa Department of Transportation uses to determine whether a county needs to hold a public hearing on a proposed paving project before putting it in the engineer's five-year plan.
None of the six projects met the 50-point threshold set by the state, but Quail Avenue came the closest with 44 points. The 4-mile-long Hickory Avenue project scored 27 points.
The point system is based on factors such as the amount of traffic on the road.
Just because a project is included in the five-year plan doesn't mean it will happen, according to County Engineer Rich Brumm. He said if funding isn't available for a project, it moves down the priority list.
Supervisor Stan Walk said he's not opposed to paving Quail Avenue, but "a lot of grain comes down from Minnesota" to the Northern Country Co-op in Toeterville and grain also is hauled to the Absolute Energy ethanol plant.
He also said he'd like to make Hickory Avenue the first priority for paving because Toeterville residents have been requesting it for years.
Walk has proposed using Tax Increment Financing revenue generated by windmills in the county for the Hickory Avenue project, which currently has a rough cost estimate of $2 million.
During the Feb. 19 meeting, residents said Quail Avenue also has a lot of truck traffic, which is damaging the road and creating a dust problem.
Supervisor Steve Smolik said he would rather see the county spend money to maintain the paved roads it already has rather than creating new ones.
He said once a road is paved, the county has to spend more money maintaining it, including putting down salt and sand during the winter and repainting the center and shoulder lines every three years.
The county already has enough hard-surface roads, according to Smolik.
"This is our community. This is why we like it. It is rural. It isn't Des Moines," he said.
Smolik did say the county could so some more work on culverts.
Walk said the county needs to attract more young people so it can continue to grow. He said this includes not only more paved roads, but also jobs, recreational opportunities and housing.
"Doing nothing is going backwards," he said.
