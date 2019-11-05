As required by law, Mitchell County bridges will soon be getting their biannual inspection to determine safety or need for improvement.
Approval was given for a $46,800 bridge inspection agreement with WHKS by the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors during their weekly meeting last Tuesday, Oct. 29.
“Every two years we are required by the federal government to inspect federal aid bridges,” said Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm. He also requested $27,000 for WHKS, for additional design services for a bridge located west of Bailey.
Brumm said the location of the structure near a curve required special design for the abutment leading up to the bridge.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, the Supervisors voted to accept an on-call agreement with the same firm. The agreement would entitle the county to call the firm for inspections or other assistance for other bridges when need arises.
Brumm said the bridge project in Stacyville was nearing completion with some railing work and traffic painting to be finished. He added the bridge would soon be open for through traffic.
In discussion surrounding secondary roads, Brumm said a request had been made for county assistance in solving a minor water problem in the county right-of-way. Brumm said after personally inspecting the area, he found the property owner had previously rerouted the natural flow of water. Brumm said he believes the county is not responsible for current water problems. “If people change the flow of water, the property owner is responsible for fixing it,” Brumm said.
In other business, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver requested the Supervisors check into where juveniles are to be sent after they have been taken into custody. He pointed out some nearby youth facilities are refusing to take certain youth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.