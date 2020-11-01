Mitchell County struggles with COVID-19 surge

"It’s a challenge but our team is fantastic," Faith Lutheran Administrator Hunter Lauritsen said. "We’re putting in a lot of extra work to make sure everything stays safe and healthy and I’m glad I have the team I do working with me through this process."

According to Lauritsen, the total staff of 82 and the 47 residents have a mix of measures that they are taking and will continue to take to mitigate any further spread of the virus at their facilities. He said that there's an entire section set aside for residents who need to quarantine and that temperature checks and screenings occur at every shift. Lauritsen said that seems to be helping.

"I would say, at this point, that things have slowed down quite a bit and we’re starting to see a lot of people be released from public health so they can go back to normal."

With that, people in the community have reached and expressed support for the staff and residents of Faith Lutheran.

"We are praying for the staff and residents at Faith Lutheran Home. Please join us (in) prayer and, if you are able, call them and see how you can help," the Facebook account for Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage posted on Oct. 21. That message got 60 likes, 29 comments and two shares.