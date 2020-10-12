Mitchell County Sheriff Beaver to seek patent for Iowa Rapid Report app

Mitchell County is getting a new recycling shed.

During the Oct. 6 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors voted to fund a recycling shed for the Mitchell County Recycle Center, which is administered by the Mitchell County Conservation Department.

Since COVID, many redemption centers are not taking recycled cans and bottles, and the Recycle Center has had a large increase of donated cans and bottles in their donation bins. Adam Shirley, director of Mitchell County Conservation, came before the board to discuss its dilemma.

Shirley pointed out that with cold weather coming, volunteers at the center have no suitable place to sort the recycled cans and bottles, and the volunteers need a heated building where they can work.

“People like the convenience of dropping them (recyclable containers) off here, but basically if we don’t do something now we can’t take them,” said Shirley. He said the center is receiving around $500 bi-weekly for the recycled containers, and those funds are going toward county conservation land acquisition.