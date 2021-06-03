Mitchell County Regional Health Center welcomes new ambulance

(Correction: This story has been updated to reflect some clarifications about the equipment in the new ambulance.)

Mitchell County Regional Health Center recently added a new ambulance to its fleet, and it has made Kevin Crowe and hospital officials happy for the community.

As EMS director, Crowe has seen more than his share of tragedy and joy. He has saved lives. Therefore, it says something when Crowe is this excited, that he welcomes so warmly a 2021 ambulance to Osage.

He states flatly that it is not his, nor the hospital’s – it belongs to the people.

With the new addition, the county now has a fleet of three ambulances serving the region with an EMS team on call 24/7.

The 2021 version will be the hospital’s first-line truck, while the diesel purchased last year, with a world-class suspension system, will be used for transfers.

“It still doesn’t ride as nice as your car, but it’s the best you can do with an ambulance,” Crowe said of the diesel.

Crowe added that receiving the 2021 model is far better than purchasing a brand new car. It has 600 miles on it, and it is still waiting for its first patient.