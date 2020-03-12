Mitchell County Regional Health Center has plan for coronavirus

On March 8 Governor Kim Reynolds announced that there were 3 cases of the coronavirus in Johnson County. As of March 11 the number has risen to 14, 13 in Johnson County and one in Pottawattamie County. While there are no confirmed cases in Mitchell County yet, the Mitchell County Regional Health Center says it (MCRHC) is prepared.

According to the CEO of MCRHC Shelly Russell, the center is taking all the preventative measures necessary. When a patient calls into the center they are asked a series of questions:

1) Do you have respiratory symptoms, like a fever or shortness of breath?

2) Have you traveled from any of the following affected geographic areas: China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy within the past 14 days of getting sick?

3) Have you been in contact with a person with lab confirmed COVID-19 within 14 days of getting sick?

“If a patient answers yes to 2 of the 3 questions then we literally send a nurse to their car, we mask the patient, and we’re not bringing them into the main part of the building, we’re bringing them in a back door into an examination room,” said Russell. “We are also separating waiting rooms if we need to.”