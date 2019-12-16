{{featured_button_text}}
Elaine Steinberg work

Elaine Steinberg (right) interacts with colleagues working at the nursing station at the St. Ansgar Clinic-Mitchell County Regional Health Center.

 JERRY SMITH, THE GLOBE GAZETTE

Mitchell County Regional Health Center has been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health for overall excellence in Patient Perspective.

"This recent Performance Excellence awarded from the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health is only possible because of the outstanding team of providers and the amazing support staff here at Mitchell County Regional Health Center. Every single member of Mitchell County Regional Health Center's team contributes to these achievements," said MCRHC CEO Shelly Russell.

The Hospital Strength INDEX, which was used to measure MCRHC's performance, is the industry’s objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from publicly available data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant areas to compile its results.  

Mitchell County Regional Health Center, located in Osage, Iowa, is a MercyOne North Iowa-managed network healthcare facility consisting of a 25-bed critical access hospital and three clinics in Osage, St. Ansgar, and Riceville.

Additional services include visiting specialty providers, same day surgery, rehabilitation services, laboratory, radiology, and an outpatient treatment center.

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health was established in 1995 to assist State Offices of Rural Health in their efforts to improve access to, and the quality of, health care for America’s 57 million rural citizens. 

The Chartis Group provides advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. 

