Mitchell County Public Health sets up testing center

If or when COVID-19 comes to Mitchell County the Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MRCHC) and Mitchell County Public Health have plans set in place.

Last week, Mitchell County Public Health set up a testing center in the 4-H building at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. MRCHC is staffing the center. If you have symptoms and are worried you may have the virus, the phone number to call is 641-732-6111. The center will be open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

According to the CEO of MCRHC Shelly Russell, the center is taking all the preventative measures necessary. When a patient calls into the center they are asked a series of questions.

The new coronavirus is transmitted via droplet rather than through the air, meaning that instead of spreading when a germ floats through the air after a person talks, coughs or sneezes, it is spread when germs that are inside droplets enter the eyes, nose, or mouth of another person.

Healthcare providers are using N95 masks as a preventative measure, but Russell said that hand washing is the best way to prevent the virus.