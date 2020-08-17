Mitchell County Public Health: Get back-to-school vaccines, physicals now

As Iowans continue to push through the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain their new sense of normalcy, parents and guardians of school-aged children are reminded that annual physicals and back-to-school immunizations are still important.

According to a report released by the Iowa Department of Public Health, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, well child visits have declined significantly, causing a delay in required and recommended immunizations, health screenings, and referrals. Statewide, there was a 55.5% decrease in the administration of non-influenza vaccines to children ages 4-18 years during March and April 2020 compared to the same months in 2019. April had a 75.0% decrease from the previous year, while March had a 37.1% decrease. Compared to other child and adult age categories, the largest percent differences were among 11-12 year olds and 13-18 year olds.