Mitchell County Public Health discontinues contact tracing

Mitchell County Public Health has transitioned away from countywide COVID-19 contact tracing and investigation. Its case investigations and tracing efforts for COVID-19 will now focus on outbreaks and vulnerable populations.

According to the press release, this decision has come following IDPH announcing their adjustment of COVID-19 surveillance to follow the influenza model. It also comes from a joint statement from National Association of County and City Health Officials, Council of state and territorial Epidemiologists, Association of State and territorial Health Officials, Big Cities Health Coalition and Association of Public Health Laboratories. The statement recommends local pandemic response move toward more targeted investigations and emphasize other critical measures to protect the public’s health.

“For the past 23 months COVID-19 has been a high priority for us here at Mitchell County Public Health and it will continue to be a priority for us,” said Jessa Ketelsen, Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator. “It is important that we respond and focus on measures to better protect our county. Moving forward we will focus on different strategies to reduce severe COVID-19 illnesses. MCPH remains committed to doing the work we have always done with disease surveillance.”

Individuals should continue to follow public health’s best practices (wash hands, stay home when sick etc.), and if a person has a positive COVID-19 test and/or is considered a close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they should follow the isolation and quarantine guidance.

Mitchell County Public Health continues to be available to provide COVID-19 education, isolation and quarantine guidance just as they always have, according to the press release.

