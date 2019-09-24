{{featured_button_text}}

August 2019

W.Deed Luke R. & Raechel K. Fossey to Joel R. & Connie L. Fossey, part Lots 6 & 7 Blk 87, St. Ansgar.

W.Deed John J. & Kelley S. Molitor to Travis D. & Ashley A. Barclay, part Lot 90 in SE1/4 26-98-17.

W.Deed Travis D. & Ashley A. Barclay to Douglas Perrin, part Lot 90 in SE1/4 26-98-17.

W.Deed Betty J. Johnson to Trevin & Valery D. Schmidt, part Lots 11 & 12 Blk 6 Wolff’s Addn, Little Cedar.

W.Deed Eric W. & Janet J. Sparrow to Mark Haganman, Blk 21, Osage exc part.

W.Deed Joan M. Malecek to Christina S. Cordes, Lot 10 Blk 44, Osage.

W.Deed Joseph D. & Samantha L. Freeman to Chelsea A. Wogstad, W1/2 Lots 2 & 3 Blk 13, Townsley & Dyer’s Addn, Stacyville.

W.Deed Perkins Farms LLC to Myron B. & Lisa K. Friesen, SW1/4 NW1/4 1-99-18.

W.Deed Jordan J. & Caitlin R. Frederick to David E. & Miriam G. Beam, W1/2 Lot 7 Blk 1 Pitzen Addn, Stacyville.

W.Deed Basic Building Supplies, Inc. to Scott Taets, Anthony Jeffries, Troy Hanson & Kevin Hanson, part Outlots 51 & 52 & N1/2 Street in SE1/4 26-98-17.

W.Deed Reed B. & Ashley K. Kuper to Kevin Wieland, Lot 1 & N1/2 Lot 2 Blk 3, Orchard.

W.Deed Terry Lee & Tonya Lee Adams to Jeffrey Smith, parcel in SW1/4 36-99-18 & NW1/4 1-98-18.

W.Deed Jeffrey Smith to Cedar Bluff Construction LLC, parcel in SW1/4 36-99-18 & NW1/4 1-98-18.

W.Deed Sally A. Kratchmer to Dave L. & Dorothy M. Randall, Lots 4-6 & W2’ Lot 3 & N1/2 alley Blk 84, Osage.

W.Deed Richard L. & Karen M. Brumm to L.R. Builders, Inc., Lot 26 exc street in SE1/4 26-98-17.

W.Deed Ann E. & Chris N. Schwarck to Rookies Custom Apparel, LLC, E1/3 Lot 11 Blk 133, Osage.

W.Deed Duane A. & David E. Patterson to James W. & Barbara A. Ressler, Parcel “B”, 97.87A. in W1/2 20-100-17.

CODeed Sandra Kay Jeffrey Est. to Katie R. Easton, Lot 12 Blk 164, Osage.

W.Deed Douglas L. & Sheila R. Moritz to Robert J. Roggensack, E53’ Lot 4 Blk 205, Osage.

QCDeed Odell Roy, LLC to PCM Real Estate, LLC, Lot 7 Blk 266, Osage.

CODeed Marie C. Boerjan Est. to Bruce E. & Sherryl J. Cannon, Lot 5 Blk 21, St. Ansgar.

Municipal Deed City of Osage to Cornelio Cibrian, N62’ Lot 1 & N62’ E14’ Lot 2 Blk 132, Osage.

W.Deed Randy & Lynette Kephart to Elizabeth A. Hobson, Lots 5 & 6 & e1/2 Lot 7 Blk 5 Crum’s Addn, Riceville.

W.Deed Michael S. & Hannah L. Gerk to Jordan M. Reddell & Britany R. White, Lot 8 Blk 75, St. Ansgar.

W.Deed Acorn Park Realty to The Oaktree Corporation, parcel in Public Square & E180’ Lot 14 Outlot 1, St. Ansgar Industrial Park First Addn exc part, St. Ansgar.

CODeed Dale Lavern Decklever Est. to Shelby Berhow, Lot 9 Blk 64, Osage.

W.Deed Dale T. & Audrey J. McCarthy, Parcel “A”, 5.30A. in SW1/4 4-99-15.

W.Deed Stacyville Economic Development Corporation to Rachelle Gatzemeyer, Lot 5 Stacyville Industrial Park First Subd, Stacyville.

W.Deed Clem J. Johanns to Jeanne Anne Johanns, Parcel “A”, 11.06A. in NW1/4 NE1/4 14-98-16.

W.Deed Malcolm R. & Tera L. Schenker to Keith R. & Lisa K. Cockrum, Lot 1 Blk 46 Maple Lane Development, Osage.

W.Deed Ann Durben to Chris Adams, parcel 180’ x 185’ in SE1/4 23-100-16.

W.Deed Powerhouse LLC to Maple View Properties, LLP, Lot 5 Blk 118, Osage.

W.Deed Kary D. & Deneen R. Schweiger to Lance M. & Lindsay A. Uhlenhopp, Lot 5 Blk 80, Osage.

W.Deed Dayne A. Smolik to Timothy Betts, Lot 8 Blk 3, Orchard.

W.Deed Jonas Z. & Norma Jean Leid to Joshua M. & Martha Jean Burkholder, Parcel “C”, 3.39A. in SE1/4 23-98-16.

