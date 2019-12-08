October 2019
W.Deed Victoria Lee Ricketts to Douglas Kleckner & Hogville Corporation, S1/2 NW1/4 32-99-17
W.Deed Ronald D. Stark to Torian D. & Isabella M. Wolf, Lot 3 Blk 64, Osage
W.Deed Edward M. & Karla Hatten to Farmers Feed & Grain Company Inc, land in SW1/4 31-100-16
W.Deed Scott A. & Stacy A. Williams to Aaron R. & Rebekah L. Murphy, E3/4 Lot 10 & W1/2 Lot 11, Blk 93, Osage
W.Deed Marcella C. Hackenmiller to Cheryl L. Jones, E47’ Lot 7 & W47’ Lot 8, Blk 37, Stacy’s Addn, Stacyville
W.Deed Aaron R. & Rebekah L. Murphy to Jeffrey E. & Valerie J. Good, Parcel 8.51A. in NE1/4 10-97-17
W.Deed John A. & Christie P. Brandau to Christina Rodemaker, Lot 17 in Cedar Ridge Subd. in SW1/4 1-97-17 & NW1/4 12-97-17
Tax Sale Deed Darwin Keith Sloan to City of McIntire, Iowa, Lots 8 & 9 Blk 8, McIntire
W.Deed Jean M. Taets to Ronnie & Theresa Muhlenbruck, Lot 5, Blk 154, Osage
CODeed Darlene J. Anderson Estate to William W. & Marilyn R. Coonradt, W44’ Lot 7 Blk 135, Osage
W.Deed Bryce D. & Amanda J. Conway to Caitlin Jacobson & Caleb Hovde, Parcel 425’ x 280’ in NW1/4 4-99-15
W.Deed Joshua A. Huebsch to Daniel B. & Keri Ann Tucke, Lot 9 Blk 171, Osage
W.Deed Kurtis R. & Susan M. Mills to Kyle A. & Amanda L. Gruetzmacher, Lots 5-6 & w13’ Lot 4 Blk 205, Osage
W.Deed Vallejo I. Bullis to Lyndale Apartments, LLC, Lot 6,Blk 93, Osage
W.Deed Home Trust & Savings Bank to Charles B. & Sheryl L. Brindle, Lot 5 exc W4’ S68’, Blk 193, Osage
W.Deed Kyle D. Trytten to Eric R. Krahenbuhl, Lots 1-3 Blk 1, Sweatt & Prime’s Addn., Mitchell
W.Deed Donald & Linda Francis to Vernada L. Nelson, Lot 2 Blk 3 Heritage Park Subd., Osage
W.Deed Pamela J. & Dennis M. Loeckle to Thomas J. & Karen D. Hughes, Parcels in NW1/4 16-97-17
W.Deed Stanley Durben et al to Lester A. Durben, Parcel 181.5’ X 115.5’ in NE1/4 26-100-16
W.Deed Wilbur C. & Laura M. Kleckner to Ryan Rickerl & Amy Renee Wheeler, Lots 6-7 & W1/2 Lot 5,Blk 8, McIlrevey’s Addn, Riceville
W.Deed Keith & Augusta Adams to Sterling Adams, Lot 13, Blk 3, Little Cedar
W.Deed Willard Blake to Donald & Patricia Loomer, Parcel in NW1/4 NE1/4 31-100-16
W.Deed Curtis A. & Teresa Stevens-Marth to Summit Ag Fund III, LLP, E1/2 NE1/4 11-97-18 & Parcel “A”, 57.49A. in W1/2 NW1/4 12-97-18
Tr.W.Deed Francis L. & Dorothy M. Schmidt Rev. Trusts to John R. & Janice E. Stock, Lot 4, Blk 1, Heritage Park Subd., Osage
W.Deed Lohuis Construction, Inc to Gale L. Koschmeder, Lot 7 & W1/2 Lot 6, Blk 9, Dunton’s Addn., Riceville
November 2019
W.Deed Craig A. & Sylvia Yost to Cody A. & Anna M. Hemann, Lots 5 & 8 Blk 18, Stacyville
W.Deed Dustin R. Meitner to Kathy Jo & Richard Dean Hatten, Lot 1 Blk 9, Townsley & Dyer’s Addn., Stacyville
W.Deed Douglas & Starla J. Cassmann to Bernard A. & Doris A. Buls-Lake, Lot 8 Blk 102, Osage
W.Deed Joseph D. & Samantha L. Freeman to Carl Nolt, Parcel “A”, 3.35A. in SW1/4 SW1/4 1-99-17
Tr. W.Deed Phil M. & Jodi L. Patterson Trusts to Joshua A. & Julie M. Adams, Parcel in NE1/4 26-99-18
QCDeed US Bank National Association to 2019 Castle LLC, Lot 5 Blk 164, Osage
Tr.W.Deed Eugene H. Mouw Trust to Mountain Life, LLC, E52.25’ Lots 9 & 10, Blk 23, St. Ansgar
W.Deed Christine Marie Walters to Jared D. & Angela M. Walters, Parcel 236’ x 225’, 1.22a. in 27-98-17
W.Deed Westside Apartments LLC to Brian & Tori Steinberg, Lot 7 Blk 82, Osage
W.Deed James B. & Diane E. Shelton to Jodi G. Perry, Lot 12 & E21’ Lot 11, Blk 129, Osage
W.Deed Jay R. & Robin L. Hopperstad to Leon A. Elenz, SW1/4 SW1/4 exc E2 rds & parcel “A” in 15-100-18
W.Deed David L. & Stacy Patrick-Walsh to Brandon J. Bluhm & Taylor L. Walters,
Lot 2 Blk 230, Osage
W.Deed David L. & Deanne E. LeVan to Michael W. & Brittany Milbrandt, Part of Lots 6 & 7 & parcel, Blk 15, St. Ansgar
W.Deed Steven R. & Mary Jane Michaels to Niky Lewis, Parcel 3.24A. in NE1/4 17-99-17
W.Deed Richard L. & Karen M. Brumm to Larry Scharper, Lot 23 Exc N33’ & street in SE1/4 26-98-17
W.Deed Michael W. & Brittany N. Milbrandt to Jacob P. & Kayla M. Bettys, Lot 4, Season’s First Addn, St. Ansgar
W.Deed Sandra Ann & Edward Loyd Griffith to Martin Joseph & Keith James Heimer, NE1/4 exc. 16.05A. in 13-100-17
W.Deed Venlo LLC to Karl F Theis & Melissa Theis, Parcel “A”, 3.81A. in SW1/4 SW1/4 & Parcel “B”, 21.34A. in SE1/4 SW1/4 29-98-15
W.Deed Karl F. Theis & Melissa Theis to Venlo LLC, Parcel in W1/2 SW1/4 29-98-15
W.Deed Robert & Maxine Bollman to Nelvin G. & Alma Z. Martin, Parcel 8.25A. in NE1/4 34-98-15
CODeed Arnold E. Groth Estate to Keith & Augusta Adams, Parcel “A”, 8.97A. in NE1/4 4-99-17
W.Deed Dorothy A. Willert & June C. Willert to Robert L. & Maxine L. Bollman, Lot 6 Blk 80, Osage
W.Deed Jeffrey E. & Valerie Hoover to Cole Steven & Austin David Hoeft, Parcel 287’ x 195’ in N1/2 NW1/4 14-97-16
W.Deed Rebekah G. Flugge & Jonathan D. Koch to Travis J. & Sherry L. Sprung, Lot 4 & W1/2 Lot 3 Blk 6, McIlrevey’s Addn. Riceville
W.Deed Corn Belt Quality Products Co, Inc to Kevin & Erin Klotzbier, W99’ Lots 7 & 8 Blk 45, Osage
W.Deed Bradley R. & Rhonda A. Weber to Cooper’s Auto, LLC, Parcels “F-3” & “F-4” in SE1/4 24-98-17
W.Deed Lloys G. Brown to Roxanne Tusler, Lot 5 Blk 194, Osage
W.Deed Larry A. & E. Jane Drawbond to Rudy L. Neuenschwander, Parcel 525’ x 415’ in W1/2 NE1/4 17-100-17
