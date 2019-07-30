June 2019
W.Deed Jason W. & Naomi S. Reiff to Randall H. Zimmerman, Parcel 10 rds X 16 rds exc E70’ in SW1/4 20-98-15
W.Deed Jack E. DeMuth to Virginia C. Neeley, Lot 3 Season’s Third Addn, St. Ansgar
W.Deed Chaz D. Krueger to Denton D. Burrs, Lot 1 of Parcel “A”, 0.61A. in NE1/4 & Parcel 9 rds X 9 rds in SE1/4 NE1/4 14-97-18
Tr.W.Deed Brenda J. Jensen Rev. Trust to Robert J. & Marlene K. Weis, S1/2 SE1/4 18-100-15
W.Deed Sheila M. Durben to Robert J. & Marlene K. Weis, S1/2 SE1/4 18-100-15
W.Deed Echos of the Past LC to Schulz Construction LLC, Lot 4 Blk 4 Echo Ridge Subd.
W.Deed H. Allen & Virginia Boerjan, Jr. to St Ansgar Economic Development Corp, Lot 1 Industrial Park Second Addn., St. Ansgar
W.Deed Trent M. & Kimberly K. Orth to Trevor J. Meyerhoff, Lots 5 & 6 Blk 6, McIlrevey’s Addn., Riceville
W.Deed William C. & Bernice M. Schulz to James Montel & Kay Ann Hernan, Lot 9 Blk 1, Country Park First Addn., Osage
W.Deed Allen C. & Reva C. Harris to Nathan F. & Ellisa J. Muhs, Lots 10 & 11, Blk 198, Osage
W.Deed J & H Choice Properties, LLC to Christopher L. & Krysta L. Johnson, Lot 7 Blk 81, Osage
W.Deed Darrel A. & Christina Sue Anderson to Justin D. & Molly P. Anderson, W60A. of SW1/4 24-100-15
W.Deed Kayla Christianson to Stone & Nicole M. Adams, Lots 1 & 2 Blk 5, Dunton’s Addn., Riceville
W.Deed Elaine R. Govern to Paul & Janet Pickar, Lot 5 & E29.5’ Lot 6, Dunton’s Addn., Riceville
W.Deed Richard P. & Julie R. Lindley to Brandon J. Petersen, N64’ Lots 14 & 15, Blk 9, Carpenter
W.Deed Edward A. & Judy J. Kramme to Bradley T. Ringhofer, S1/2 Lots 5 & 6, Blk 81, Osage
W.Deed David P. Mallinger to David C. & Elize Allan, Lot 5 Blk 46, Maple Lane Development, Osage
W.Deed Larry Scharper to Jacqueline L. Porter, Lot 5 Blk 137, Osage
W.Deed Jerry A. & Ladonna M. Gunderson to Drew S. & Cody N. Hackenmiller, Lots 11 & 12 Blk 48 & alley, Osage
W.Deed Jeanne Anne Johanns to Lori J. Mark, Parcel in NE1/4 NE1/4 25-98-17
W.Deed Charles E. & Deanne K. Knapp to Laverne M. & Lorann N. Hoover, E1/2 NE1/4 exc parcel in 18-97-15
W.Deed Jeremiah & Michele Johnson to Kory & Caitlin Dohlman, Lot 5 Blk 100, Osage
CODeed John E. Adams Estate to Paul D. & Kristen B. Hofland, Parcels in NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 31-100-16
W.Deed Knapp Diversified Company to Eli N. & Edna N. Zimmerman, Parcel “E”, 12.58A. in NE1/4 SE1/4 1-97-15
W.Deed Vallejo I. Bullis to Mary A. Huffman, N40’ Lot 7 & W6’ N40’ Lot 8, Blk 160, Osage
W.Deed Schulz Construction LLC to Kevin J. & Carrie R. Wagner, Lot 4 Blk 2, Echo Ridge Subd.
W.Deed Robert Wetherell to Kurt D. & Janet L. Popp, Parcel “A”, 5.72A. in Lots 1 & 4 W1/2 SW1/4 36-98-17
W.Deed L.R. Builders, Inc. to Chad R. & Katherine R. Buffington, N128’ S256’ W187’ of Lots 37-41 in SW1/4 26-98-17
Sheriff’s Deed Thomas E. Nevins, Sr. to US Bank National Association, Lot 5 Blk 164, Osage
W.Deed Daniel & Danielle McCall to Korey H. Moreno, S69’ Lots 1 & 2 Blk 115, Osage
W.Deed Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation, Inc. to City of Osage, Iowa, N62’ Lots 1-3, Blk 132, Osage
W.Deed Kari L. & Brian J. Wright to Benjamin & Taylor Elliott, Lot 6 Blk 190, Osage
CODeed Michael A. Carmody to David E. Zajicek & Hollie A. Askey, Lots 2 & 3 & E11’ & W22’ E1/2 Lot 3, Blk 129, Osage
W.Deed Christopher & Katie E. Mooney to Olivia L. Howe, Lot 8 Blk 66, Osage
W.Deed Rebecca J & Michael R. Mauer to M & J 143 Properties, LLC, W2/3 Lot 11, Blk 133, Osage
W.Deed Laurie & Randi Johnson to Heather Klobassa, W50’ Lot 2 Blk 204, Osage
W.Deed Larae J. & Richard Boatman & Lynne & Donald Rustvold to Bradley Prigge, Lots 7, 8 & E10’ alley exc parcel Blk 7, St Ansgar
