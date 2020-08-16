Mitchell County Property Transfers

July 2020
W.Deed David E. & Elaine A. Steinberg to Jeremiah D. & Courtney R. Steinberg, Parcel “A”, 3.19A. in NE1/4 9-98-18.
W.Deed William S. & Sandy K. Sullivan to Travis J. & Sherry Sprung, N20’ S61’2” Lots 15 & 16 Blk 8, Riceville.
W.Deed Jon M. & Arien North to Nathan J. Wihlm, Lot 1 Blk 124, Osage.
W.Deed Ethan H. & Brittany A. Jeffries to Haley A. Kraus & Justin M. Betts, Lot 4 & W12’ Lot 3 & Lots 5 & 6 exc RR Blk 165, Osage.
W.Deed David R. & Kathryn M. Falk to Nathan R. & Sarah M. Frein, Parcel “I”, 5.30A. in N1/2 NE1/4 23-99-18.
W.Deed Luke P. & Shannon Pickar to Travis Sprung, S62’ Lots 15 & 16 Blk 9, Riceville.
W.Deed Pickar-Oulman LLC to Travis Sprung, Lot 5 & W1/2 Lot 4 & E1/2 Lot 6 Blk 14, Riceville.
W.Deed Nathan & Amanda Kruse to April & Bernie Suhr, Lots 5 & 6 & alley, Blk 97, St. Ansgar.
W.Deed Home Trust & Savings Bank to Rural Advantage, Lot 4 Stacyville Industrial Park First Subdivision, Stacyville.
W.Deed JAMM Investments, LLC to Benjamin L. & Julie Hauge, Lot 7 Blk 151, Osage.
W.Deed Ronald D. & Hollie Stark to Lloyd Z. & Anna Z. Nolt, Lot 10 Blk 135, Osage.
W.Deed Michael J. & Carolyn K. Neis to Justin Michael Woods, Lot 6 & W24’ Lot 5 Blk 151, Osage.
W.Deed Linda L. & Donald A. Francis to Gwen L. Cordes, Lot 5 Blk 196, Osage.
W.Deed Gwen L. Cordes to David D. Nicholson Jr., Lot 5 Blk 196, Osage.
W.Deed Roger A. & Sharon F. Frank to Derrick V. & Amy L. Powers, Parcel “A”, 6.78A. & Parcel “B”, 2.22A. in E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 27-99-18.
W.Deed Rodney Hinders to A to Z Drying, Inc., Lot 1 Blk 164, Osage.
W.Deed Lisa & Brian A. Thompson to Nicklas D. Wenger, Lot 7 Blk 201, Osage.
W.Deed Randy J. & Kasey R. Petznick to Lance S. & Shannon T. Groth, Parcel “A”, 3.51A. in SW1/4 NE1/4 13-100-18.
W.Deed Karl F. Herman to Reed & Ashley Kuper, Parcel “D”, 2.48A. in Lot 8 Woodland Subd in NW1/4 NE1/4 35-98-17.
W.Deed Darlene M. Mayer to Aaron W. Wright, Lot 9 Blk 66, Osage.
CODeed Alex F. Blake Est. to Jon M. & Arien North, Lots 2 & 3 Blk 15, Stacyville.
Tr.W.Deed David S. Larsen Revocable Trust to Sean W. & Megan R. Maher, Lot 21 Blk 2 Cedar Bluff Subd in 1 & 12-97-17.
W.Deed Dianna C. Lowe to Mathew Pitzen, parcel 132’ x 69’ in NE1/4 NW1/4 31-100-16.
W.Deed Nicholas A. & Elyse J. Wagner to William Tapley, Lots 10-12 exc RR Blk 202, Osage.
W.Deed Seth D. Praska to Caleb L. Ring, parcel 81’ x 132’ in SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 23-98-16.
Sheriff’s Deed Harley D. Shaw to Wells Fargo Bank NA, Lots 4-7 exc parcel Blk 1, Orchard.
CODeed Dale L. Hewitt Est. to Trinity & Melody Benson, W64’ Lot 8 Blk 86, Osage.
W.Deed Brian L. Thoresen to Heath A. Grimm & Angela R. Maragliano-Grimm, Lot 5 Blk 1 Quarry View Subd.
W.Deed Barbara C. Thome et al to Ross Bissen, Parcel “A”, 5.14A. in SE1/4 10-100-17.
W.Deed Powerhouse, LLC to Robert Harris, Lot 1 & E1/2 Lot 2 Blk 194, Osage.
W.Deed Brandon D. & Shannon M. Pajer to Michael D. Meints, Lot 5 & part Lots 4,6,7 Blk 1 & alley, St. Ansgar.
Tr.W.Deed Robert F. & Margaret S. Walser Revocable Living Trusts to Randi & Laurie Johnson, parcel in NE1/4 NE1/4 31-100-16.
W.Deed Home Trust & Savings Bank to Jared G. Popp, Lots 6 & 7 Blk 2 exc E1 rod, Stacyville.
W.Deed David L. Brown to Zachary R. Watkins & April R. Elliott, Lot 5 Blk 152, Osage.
W.Deed Derrick V. & Amy L. Powers to Brandon D. & Shannon M. Pajer, Lots 5 & 6 Blk 47, St. Ansgar.
W.Deed Jeremy R. & Sandra K. Cornwell to Russell J. & Sandra L. Pottebaum, W76’ Lots 7 & 8 Blk 168, Osage.
W.Deed L.R. Builders, Inc to Jeremy R. & Sandra K. Cornwell, Lot 6 Maple View First Subd, Osage.
W.Deed North Central Motors LLC to DGOGOsageia102319 LLC, Lots 1-5 Blk 150, Osage.
W.Deed Jared R. & Samantha J. Bohr to Aaron Richey, Lots 7 & 8 Blk 65, Osage.
W.Deed Michael A. & Jill R. Malmin to Charles B. & Sheryl L. Brindle, Lot 1 Blk 201, Osage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!