Mitchell County Property Transfers
January 2020

W.Deed Darin M. & Melissa H. Tusler to Jennifer Preuser, S100’ Lot 10 & W8’ S100’ Lot 11 Blk 229, Osage.

CODeed Margaret Kleinwort Est. to Paul J. & Coralie M. Krebsbach, 4.16A. in NW1/4 24-99-18.

W.Deed Jerry & Julie Siemonsma to Virgil & Linda Patterson, Parcel “D”, 1.00A. in SW1/4 20-100-17.

W.Deed Bonnie J. Morse to Duane E. & Wendy M. Wagner, Lot 1 & E1/2 Lot 2 Blk 123, Osage.

W.Deed Duane E. & Wendy M. Wagner to Darren M. & Amanda H. Powers, E236’ Lot 3 NE1/4 NE1/4 23-98-17.

W.Deed Duane E. & Wendy M. Wagner to Darren M. & Amanda H. Powers, Lot 3 NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 23-98-17 exc E236’.

W.Deed Gerald J. & Linda M. Moore to Abraham M. & Fern W. Hurst, N1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 15-99-15.

W.Deed Farmers Feed & Grain Company, Inc. to JAGR, LLC, SW1/4 SE1/4 exc S511’ E511’ & S1/2 SW1/4 1-97-15.

W.Deed Donald A. & Linda Francis to John R. & Lisa A. Peterson, Parcel “B”, 79.96A. in SE1/4 21-99-17.

W.Deed Theresa M. & Ron D. Muhlenbruck to Loren & Sandra Wagner, part of Blk 5 & all Blks 6, 7 & 10, Orchard.

W.Deed Voun C. Hansen to Shelley R. Hendrikson, E55’ Lots 3 & 4 Blk 15 & alley, St. Ansgar.

QCDeed PCM Real Estate, LLC to Green House Group, LLC, Lot 7 Blk 266, Osage.

W.Deed Venlo, LLC to James E. Dickson Revocable Trust & Jonathan L. Dickson, SE1/4 30-98-15 exc Parcel “A”, 10.26A.

W.Deed Rick L. Theis to Phantom Assets, LLC, Lot “B”, 0.30A. in SE1/4 SE1/4 25-99-15.

W.Deed Dairyland Power Cooperative to Heartland Power Cooperative, 1.06A. in SE1/4 SE1/4 5-99-18.

W.Deed Dairyland Power Cooperative to Heartland Power Cooperative, 1.23A. inSE1/4 NE1/4 10-98-15.

W.Deed Dairyland Power Cooperative to Heartland Power Cooperative, 1.33A. in NW1/4 NW1/4 23-100-16.

W.Deed Dairyland Power Cooperative to Heartland Power Cooperative, Lot 1 of Parcel “A”, 1.998A. in SW1/4 SE1/4 25-98-17.

W.Deed Dairyland Power Cooperative to Heartland Power Cooperative, 1.37A. in SE1/4 SE1/4 30-99-18.

W.Deed Dairyland Power Cooperative to Heartland Power Cooperative, 1A. in SE1/4 SE1/4 16-99-16.

W.Deed Dairyland Power Cooperative to Heartland Power Cooperative, parcels in NW1/4 NE1/4 5-97-17.

W.Deed Darin M. & Melissa H. Tusler to Calvin J. & Kristin T. Adams, S1/2 Lots 1 & 2 Blk 235, Osage.

Tr.W.Deed Clark Family Trust & Emily C. Barnum to Darwin L. & Norma J. Sonberg, Parcel “B”, 0.52A. & Parcel “C”, 0.40A. in NW1/4 SW1/4 11-97-16.

Tr.W.Deed Darlene A. Brownlow Trust to Timothy L. & Diana P. Moore, Parcel “A”, 6.00A. in NE1/4 NE1/4 8-99-15.

W.Deed Dairyland Power Cooperative to Heartland Power Cooperative, Lot 1 of Parcel “A”, 2.30A. in NW1/4 NE1/4 10-100-18.

Sp.W.Deed 2019 Castle LLC to A to Z Drying, Inc., Lot 5 Blk 164, Osage.

W.Deed Corn Belt Quality Products Co. Inc. to Tracy & Richard Williams, Lot 12 Blk 114, Osage.

W.Deed Lindsey R. & Sommer S. Falk to Cedric & Jean Marcks Irrevocable Trust & Dennis E. Marcks Irrevocable Trust, W1/2 SE1/4 26-99-17.

Tr.W.Deed Douglas R. Yegge Trust to David L. Brown, E1/2 NE1/4 exc 14.00A. & NW1/4 NE1/4 28-100-18.

W.Deed Patrick J. & Connie J. Flanery to Nick E. & Melanie L. Johanns, parcels in SE1/4 NE1/4 8-98-17.

W.Deed George D. & Larissa K. Weber to Jereme J. & Jessica E. Baldus, Lot 3 Blk 94, Osage.

Tr.W.Deed Faye L. Strouf Revocable Trust to Heartland Power Cooperative, NE1/4 NW1/4 exc RR & NW1/4 NE1/4 15-100-18.

W.Deed Venlo LLC to Gerald J. & Linda L. Moore, Parcel “D”, 40.54A. in SW1/4 29-98-15.

W.Deed Venlo LLC to Melissa Theis, Parcel “E”, 41.01A. in SW1/4 29-98-15.

W.Deed David L. & Kimberly Brown to Teresa K. Yegge Trust, E1/2 NE1/4 exc 14A. & NW1/4 NE1/4 28-100-18.

Tr.W.Deed Robert F. & Margaret S. Walser Revocable Living Trusts to Randall J. Pitzen, N55.5A. E1/2 NW1/4 & land in NE1/4 30-100-16.

TrW.Deeds Cedric, Jean & Dennis E. Marcks Irrevocable Trusts to Lindsey R. & Sommer S. Falk, SW1/4 SW1/4 24-99-18 exc parcels.

