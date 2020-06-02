Mitchell County primary election unofficial results

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The unofficial results of the June 2 primary election in Mitchell County came in at 9:30 p.m. that same day. There was only one polling station due to COVID-19.

With five spots opening up on the Supervisors Board more people were able to run. There were two districts where the races were contested. Jim Wherry defeated Al Winters for the District 2 seat. Mark Marley Hendrickson defeated Gary Fossey for the District 5 seat.

No one ran for the District 1 seat. Incumbent Steve Smolik won the District 3 seat. Michael Mayer won the District 4 seat.

Rachel Foster won the county auditor seat. Incumbent Greg Beaver won the county sheriff seat.

All of these candidates will go up against any independents in their respective districts in the general election on November 3.

Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.

